India And South Korea To Hold Bilateral Trade Talks Today; Here's What All On The Agenda

India and South Korea will hold a round of talks on bilateral trade on Tuesday, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his South Korean counterpart Han-koo Yeo. According to a press release, the two sides will address the large trade deficit, market access issues and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters. The meeting is also expected to further boost trade relations between India and South Korea in an equitable and balanced manner.

"Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal and Minister for Trade, Republic of Korea, Han-koo Yeo, will hold a bilateral meeting on January 11 to discuss bilateral trade-related issues," said the ministry in a press release.

"The talks will focus on addressing the large trade deficit, market access issues and non-tariff barriers faced by Indian exporters,” it added.

Further, the government said that the meeting is expected to make India-South Korea trade relations “equitable and balanced” to the “mutual advantage. Additionally, the discussion will also feature investment related-issues.

South Korea-India bilateral trade

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the trade crossed $20 billion in 2018 for the first time. However, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the bilateral trade between the countries stood at $17.5 billion in 2020-21. But according to the Ministry of External Affairs, the trade and economic relations between India and South Korea have gathered momentum in recent years. The bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CEPA), set in place since 2010, has spurred trade and investments both ways.

Separately, according to data from the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, in 2018, South Korea’s investment in India crossed the $1 billion mark for the first time. The bilateral trade in the first half of 2021 (January to June) was recorded at $10.97 billion, which is an increase of 38% compared to the same period of the previous year. Moreover, South Korea's exports to India increased 38.5%, imports climbed to 37.4%, and the trade balance recorded a surplus of $3.8 billion.

(Image: Twitter)