India & UK's Round 5 Negotiations For Free Trade Agreement Done, FTA By Oct 2022

India and United Kingdom concluded the fifth round of talks for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between two nations on July 29. The officials from India and Britain took part in the meeting in a virtual manner with some of the teams meeting in New Delhi. Technical experts from both nations discussed a detailed draft treaty in 85 separate sessions which covered 15 policy areas.

According to the joint statement released by India and UK, officials of both nations will continue to work for concluding most of the talks on a "comprehensive and balanced Free Trade Agreement" by the end of October 2022. In July, India's Commerce Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said that the talks between India and UK on Free Trade Agreement are on track and stressed that the negotiations will likely conclude by the end of August, according to ANI. After signing two Memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a framework agreement with Britain, Subrahmanyam suggested that talks between the two nations will end by August 31.

Furthermore, BVR Subrahmanyam suggested that the agreement will be ready to be signed between UK and India after the internal approvals in both nations. He had stated that "the logic of FTA with India is irreversible" even with the change in power in the UK, according to ANI. Notably, India and UK expressed willingness to have a comprehensive free trade agreement during a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson. The talks between the two nations on the proposed free trade agreement began in 2022. In April this year, Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson told the negotiators to complete the negotiations on Free Trade Agreement by Diwali in October.

India & UK sign MoU on mutual recognition of educational qualifications

Earlier in July, India and UK inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on mutual recognition of educational qualifications. The agreement was signed between India's Commerce Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and James Bowler, Permanent Secretary of the Department of International Trade in the UK. The MoU on mutual understanding of educational qualifications includes maritime education and a framework agreement on the health care workforce. The agreement will facilitate the cooperation between the two nations on education and strengthen short-term bilateral mobility.

