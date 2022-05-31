India & Vietnam Explore Ways To Enhance Strategic Partnership, Discuss Global Issues

India and Vietnam held the 12th round of Political Consultations and the ninth round of Strategic Dialogue between the foreign ministries on Monday. During the high-level meeting with the ministers and dignitaries, both sides stressed exploring new opportunities for partnership to support each other's economic development and national security. Besides, New Delhi and Hanoi also exchanged their views on the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the diplomats also explored new opportunities of mutual interest in order to fulfil the demands and shortages created by the dual crisis-- coronavirus and war.

Secretary (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar called on FM @FMBuiThanhSon in Hanoi.



Exchanged views on steps to further strengthen 🇮🇳🇻🇳Comprehensive Strategic Partnership amidst the emerging regional and global context. pic.twitter.com/ZjfsOsKoUo — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 30, 2022

🇮🇳-🇻🇳 Political Consultations and Strategic Dialogue held in Hanoi today



Co-chaired by Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar and VFM Nguyen Minh Vu of @MOFAVietNam



Discussions covered bilateral, regional & global issues of shared interest between two Comprehensive Strategic Partners pic.twitter.com/8LE0aCKssY — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 30, 2022

Notably, from the Indian side, Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), MEA, visited Hanoi on Monday and co-chaired the meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart, Vice Foreign Minister H.E. Nguyen Minh Vu. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the recent developments in their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership guided by the "Joint Vision for Peace, Prosperity and People" adopted by the Prime Ministers of India and Vietnam during their Virtual Summit in December 2020. As per the release, India and Vietnam expressed satisfaction over the recent development despite the global pandemic.

"They expressed satisfaction over the sustained momentum in their multifaceted relations, despite the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, with frequent high-level engagements, including the recent telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam, H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong, as well as the visit of Speaker of Lok Sabha to Vietnam in April 2022," it added.

Diplomats explore ways to enhance India-Vietnam ties

Moreover, Secretary (East) conveyed India’s readiness to continue extending development and capacity building assistance to Vietnam through initiatives such as Quick Impact Projects, ITEC and e-ITEC initiatives, PhD fellowships, digital connectivity and heritage conservation. Both sides agreed to enhance physical connectivity and promote tourism and people-to-people exchanges, including by leveraging their shared Buddhist linkages and the popularity of Yoga in Vietnam.



During the high-level meeting, they agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation in line with India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and the ASEAN’s Outlook on Indo-Pacific to achieve shared security, prosperity and growth for all in the region, according to the statement.

Image: @MEAIndia/Twitter