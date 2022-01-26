India has extended immediate assistance of $200,000 for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in tsunami-hit Tonga. The massive underwater Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption that occurred earlier this month is thought to be the greatest in 30 years. A tsunami was triggered by the explosion, which impacted nearly 84,000 people, accounting for over 80% of the inhabitants of the South Pacific country, and also caused significant infrastructural damage in the Kingdom of Tonga.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “India extends deep sympathy to the Government and the people of the Kingdom of Tonga for the damage and destruction caused by this unprecedented disaster.”

“As a close friend and partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Tonga, Government of India extends an immediate relief assistance of US$ 200,000 to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the Kingdom of Tonga,” the statement added.

Further, the MEA said that India has firmly stood by Tonga during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters, as during Cyclone Gita in 2018. It added that Disaster Risk Reduction and Management is an important pillar of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI) announced by PM Narendra Modi in 2019.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that the massive volcano eruption on January 15, reportedly caused three deaths. It caused wide scale destruction of property and even caused a disruption in telephone services which was re-established after five days. AP reported that the owner of the archipelago's lone underwater communications cable expects at least one month for full internet connectivity to be restored.

Tonga volcanic eruption was 500 times more powerful than Hiroshima Atomic bomb

The capital, Nuku’alofa, was covered in a thick film of volcanic dust. Aid agencies stated that thick ash and smoke had prompted authorities to ask people to wear masks and drink bottled water. The energy released by the underwater Tonga volcanic eruption was 500 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Japan's Hiroshima during World War II, according to NASA.

In addition to this, US Geological Survey's Michael Poland revealed that the sound of the eruption from the volcano reached as far as Alaska making it the loudest explosion in nearly a century. The European Space Agency (ESA) had revealed that the volcano had spewed ash, gas and steam as high as 30 kilometres into the atmosphere. Current images also show that the explosion, which occurred just 65 kilometres (41 miles) north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa, decimated the volcanic island.

