India Appoints 1989 Batch IFS Officer Akhilesh Mishra As New High Commissioner To Ireland

On August 5, India has appointed senior diplomat Akhilesh Mishra as the country's High Commissioner to Ireland, External Affairs Ministry announced. According to EAM's statement, Mishra is a 1989 Indian Foreign Service-batch officer and on special duty in the foreign ministry at present. He is expected to take up the charge shortly after his appointment.

EAM's statement read, "Shri Akhilesh Mishra, presently Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Ireland. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly."

Akhilesh Mishra's predecessor is Sandeep Kumar, who joined the IFS in 1985 and became Ambassador of India to Ireland from November 2018. Kumar served in various missions abroad, viz Croatia, Hong Kong, Paris, Cape Town and Kabul. He was also on deputation to UNDP in Kabul (Afghanistan), where he worked on police reforms. From 2013 to 2015, he had served as Joint Secretary in the West Asia and North Africa (WANA) Division of the Indian EAM. Previously, he also served as Ambassador of India to the Republic of Croatia.

Ireland eases travel restrictions for Indian students

Amounting to relief to students who have enrolled in foreign universities, on July 28, the Government of India notified that travel restrictions had been eased for Indian students in countries, such as the US, Ireland, UK, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, etc. Travel restrictions were pursuant to COVID restrictions globally; however, GOI has constantly endeavoured not to let the pandemic hamper students' educational plans.

"The Centre has been making efforts so that the curbs can be eased for Indian students enrolled in foreign universities. Our missions abroad have been actively taking up these issues with respective Governments and been impressing upon them to ease travel restrictions. The matter has been taken up at Ministerial level in several countries," MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan had said in Rajya Sabha on July 29.

On July 30, Indian Embassy in Ireland announced Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA), a scheme of the Ministry of Education, GOI, for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes in Indian Engineering /Architecture /Planning to National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other CFTIs (excluding IITs). Under the scheme, admission is offered to eligible foreign nationals studying in any country (including India), wards of Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Non- Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) to pursue technical education in India. DASA Scheme was notified by the Ministry of Education (previously Ministry of Human Resource Development) in May 2001.

Image Credit: Twitter- Akhilesh IFS