With India wrapping up the first year of its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), 2021 saw New Delhi providing the “much-needed” balance at a time when the world body was grappling with major geo-political crises, including in Afghanistan.

India assumed the rotating presidency of the Council on August 1. Since then, from combatting terrorism to India’s predominant role in UN Peacekeeping, the nation has played an important role. New Delhi's performance has also yet again indicated that the world needs India to be at the UNSC table permanently. Now, as India’s first year in UNSC draws to an end, here’s how New Delhi attains several achievements.

In a ‘2021 year in review’ video shared on Twitter account of Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, Ambassador TS Tirumurti highlighted India’s achievements in the past year. As India’s presidency began in August, Tirumurti noted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time chaired a high-level Security Council meeting, wherein he discussed India’s vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR). In the same month, the UNSC also adopted a presidential statement on maritime security for the first time.

“Visit of PM Narendra Modi to the UN and to address the UN General Assembly was certainly a high-point this year,” Tirumurti said.

'India has been consistent in its support for transition to democracy'

While speaking about India’s predominant role in UN Peacekeeping, Tirumurti said that the nation gave UN Peacekeeping a “strong” focus in the last year. The Indian ambassador noted that after nearly five decades, New Delhi piloted a resolution on “Protecting the Protectors”, calling for accountability for crimes against peacekeepers. Tirumurti went on to note that India even gifted 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines to cover every peacekeeper and every peacekeeping mission throughout the world.

When India assumed the rotating presidency of the Council, not many had anticipated the unravelling of Afghanistan, which fell into the hands of the Taliban on August 15. In the clip, Tirumurti said that the development in the war-ravaged nation was of “great concern”, requiring the UNSC to act without a delay. Therefore, Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan was quickly adopted under India’s presidency, which demanded assurances that Afghan soil will not be used for terrorism and that authorities in Kabul will act against all terrorists, including those designated by the 1267 Sanctions Committee.

Further, “India has been consistent in its support for transition to democracy whether in Myanmar or in Africa” as well, Tirumurti said. In the year-ender video, the Indian Ambassador said that the country continues to keep the focus on countering terrorism. During its presidency, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also chaired a meeting on ISIL/Daesh, wherein he called for action against terrorism.

“India helped shape the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) in the UNGA,” Tirumurti noted.

Moreover, in Africa, India has sought to bring the necessary balance to the debates relating to the continent. Tirumurti stated that India has made its views clear in the ratio of burdening African nations with an “unrealistic benchmark” on their sanctions regime. India has called for a greater commitment from the global community to assist Africa fight terrorism.

India to chair Counter-terrorism Committee next year

During its presidency, in the middle-east, India has leveraged its strong and historical ties to put forward New Delhi’s views strongly. On issues affecting the developing world, India has also been a strong voice to protect their interest. Tirumurti said that India even firmly opposed the attempts by countries to bring the issue of climate change into the UNSC.

“India also chaired the Taliban Sanctions Committee and the Libra Sanctions Committee. Now, India will also chair a third committee - Counter-Terrorism Committee - next year,” the Indian ambassador said.

“Our performance again indicates that the world needs India to be at the horse-shoe table permanently,” Tirumurti concluded.

(Image: AP/PTI)

