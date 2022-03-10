India Asserts It Will 'support Climate Action, Serious Climate Justice' At UN Meeting

On Wednesday, during a UN meeting on "Climate Finance for Sustaining Peace and Security," India declared that it will always support genuine climate action and serious climate justice. India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, R Ravindra stated at the United Nations Security Council that they will always advocate for the developing world, particularly Africa, the Sahel region, and Small Island Developing States. Ravindra further said that they acknowledge that climate change could have increased hostilities in parts of Africa and the Sahel but looking at conflicts solely through the lens of climate change is deceptive and that oversimplification of conflicts will not contribute to their resolution.

Ravindra also claimed that when it comes to climate action, India is unrivalled stating that in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made bold undertakings. India is likely the only G20 country on track to reach its Paris objectives by 2030. He further stated that over the years, the UN-led UNFCCC, which has nearly universal membership, has been the principal driver in moving all of them forward, driven by principles and conditions agreed upon by all.

"It symbolises a well-balanced global democratic endeavour"

The Deputy Permanent Representative also said that it symbolises a well-balanced global democratic endeavour that includes both a clear commitment from affluent countries and a genuine demand from developing countries. He warned that any attempt to take climate change out of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and examine it independently without these principles and provisions will be met with strong opposition.

He went on to say that industrialised countries had failed to deliver on promises made not only in terms of mitigation but also in terms of providing access to climate funds and technologies, according to ANI. To go forward on climate action, affordable access to climate finance and technologies is essential. He stated that a trillion dollars in climate funding must be provided by developed countries as soon as possible.

Globally tracked climate finance is oriented at a reduction

In the meanwhile, last week, a climate report was released by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) suggesting that climate funding for adaptation is sufficient and constrains adaptation implementations. It further stated that globally tracked climate finance is oriented at reduction and just a tiny share towards adaptation.

(Inputs from ANI)

