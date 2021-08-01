India Assumes UNSC Presidency; Maritime Security, Counter-terrorism Key Priorities

As India took over the leadership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Sunday, Russia welcomed the country on gaining UNSC presidency saying it is very impressed by New Delhi's agenda, which "embraces critical global concerns" such as maritime security, peacekeeping, and counter-terrorism.

Russia and France impressed with India's agenda

Nikolay Kudashev, the Russian Ambassador to India, sent out a tweet, "Congratulations on #India's taking over the #UNSC presidency! Truly impressed with the agenda, which embraces pressing global issues including maritime security, peacekeeping & counter-terrorism. Expecting fruitful and effective work. Wishing you many happy returns & all the success!"

In the meantime, France has stated that it is dedicated to collaborating with India over strategic problems such as maritime security, peacekeeping, and counter-terrorism. Emmanuel Lenain, France's ambassador to India, sent out a tweet, "Delighted that India is today taking over #UNSC presidency from France. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues as maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism, and upholding a rules-based, multilateral system to face today's many ongoing crises."

India will focus on maritime security, peacemaking and counter-terrorism

During India's stint as a non-permanent member of the UNSC from 2021 to 2022, this would be the country's first presidency. India's two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council began on January 1, 2021. India has stated that it will focus on maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism during its chairmanship of the powerful 15-nation UN organisation. India's Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, spoke about New Delhi's objectives as it prepares to take over the rotating chair of the UN Security Council in a video message.

In three crucial areas, he said, India will host landmark events, maritime security, peacekeeping, and counterterrorism. Ambassador Tirumurti further stated that New Delhi will maintain its focus on counter-terrorism. "Further, as a country which has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, we will continue to keep the spotlight on counter-terrorism. I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for counting to guide our permanent mission especially during our stint with the security council," he said.

This is India's eighth term on the UN Security Council. On the first working day of India's presidency, August 2, Tirumurti will deliver a hybrid press briefing at the United Nations headquarters on the Council's monthly agenda.

