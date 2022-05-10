India Assures Continued Support To Sri Lanka With Neighbourhood First Policy Amid Crisis

A day after Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned and the ensued violence reported amidst the national curfew, India has assured continued support to the island nation. The MEA issued a statement and said that India is fully supportive towards democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka. In unprecedented scenes that were reported from India's southern neighbour on May 10, after the resignation of PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, the houses of several senior politicians from the ruling Sri Lanka People's Front (SLPP) party were set ablaze. Meanwhile, in a recent development, the state of emergency in SL has been extended until May 11.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a response to the recent developments, said that following the neighbourhood first policy, India has been actively engaged with the Sri Lankan authorities to provide help including the involvement of the people of India and further added that the country will always be guided by the best interests of the people of SL.

"As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery. In keeping with our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended this year alone support worth over US$ 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties. In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine etc. India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes.”

Violence after PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation

PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, resigned on May 9 leading to a complete dissolution of the cabinet. In the events that ensued, the ancestral home of the PM in Kurunegala in the north-western province was set on fire. In addition, the houses of eight other SLPP ministers were also set ablaze.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

The Island nation is on the verge of announcing bankruptcy with the total outstanding debt mounting to $51 billion. Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented economic crisis as the country declared the inability to repay foreign loans after the foreign currency reserves dwindled to $50 million. The loan repayment maturity of the country is as following - Repaying $7 billion in foreign debt by end of 2022 and $25 billion by 2026.

Image: AP, PTI