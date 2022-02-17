India At UN: Developments In Afghanistan Will Have 'wider Ramifications' To Central Asia

The developments taking place in Afghanistan under the Taliban rule will have wider ramifications to the entire Central Asia region, said India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday. While participating in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate, he stressed that these ramifications might include the increase in international terrorism, drug trafficking emanating from the Afghan territory.

The UNSC open debate was about ‘Cooperation between the UN and the Regional and Sub-Regional Organizations in Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Cooperation between the United Nations and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)’. During the session on Wednesday, Tirumurti said, “The developments in Afghanistan will have wider ramifications to the Central Asia region, particularly the possible growth in international terrorism and drug trafficking emanating from the Afghan territory”.

It is to note that the Indian envoy’s remarks came from the backdrop of Afghanistan being engulfed in a socio-economic crisis that has further deteriorated since the Taliban reconquered the nation in August 2021. Foreign aid has been suspended and Afghan government assets in other nations have also been frozen. Afghanistan was already facing high poverty levels but the crisis in mid-August last year, pushed the entire nation into a full-blown economic crisis.

The UNSC Resolution 2593 includes the expectations of the international community that Afghan soil should be prevented from being used by terrorist outfits to shelter, train, plan or even finance such acts. Tirumurti said, “The international community needs to take cognisance of the concerns which Central Asian countries have on developments in Afghanistan.”

UK to co-host UN summit to help address Afghanistan situation

While India reiterated its concerns with developments in Afghanistan, UK on Tuesday has said that it will be co-hosting an upcoming United Nations (UN) virtual pledging summit to help address the intensifying humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Downing Street said in a statement that the donor nations, UN agencies and Afghan civil society are expected to take part in the virtual event. It is also to note that the pledges made at the summit will go towards the UN’s “biggest-ever appeal for a single country” which was launched last month.

With 50% of the Afghan population facing acute hunger, the UN is seeking to raise at least $4.4 billion to help more than 24.4 million Afghans that require urgent humanitarian assistance. Apart from raising funds, the virtual summit will also aim at garnering the international community’s support to help Afghans access basic needs such as health and education. Downing Street said in its official release that the funding is channelled through trusted UN agencies along with the charities on the ground.



