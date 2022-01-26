India At UN: Pakistan Has 'established' History Of Harbouring & Supporting Terrorists

Underlining the threat posed to civilians from terrorism, India at UNSC on Tuesday stated that perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks continue to enjoy the patronage of Pakistan. While addressing a UNSC debate on ‘Protection of civilians in armed conflict’, Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, R Madhu Sudan, said the member states are well aware that Pakistan has had an established history of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists. He made the comments after a Pakistani diplomat misused the platform provided by the United Nations to “propagate false and malicious propaganda” against India.

"This is not the first time that the representative of Pakistan has misused platform provided by the UN to propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country and seeking in vain to divert the world's attention from the sad state of his country, where terrorists enjoy free pass and likes of ordinary people and especially those belonging to the minority are turned upside down," R Madhu Sudan said.

He went on to note how member states are well aware that Pakistan has had an established history of aiding and harbouring terrorists. The Indian Counsellor said that Pakistan has been “globally recognised as a sponsor of terrorism”. He added that it holds the global record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UNSC. “So much so, terrorist attacks around the world today, has its origin, in some form or other in Pakistan,” he said.

📺 Watch: Mr. @Msudan, Counsellor makes further statement at the #UNSC Open debate on 'Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict: #WarInCities - Protection of Civilians in Urban Settings' ⤵️@MeaIndia pic.twitter.com/QBn36jFhzW — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) January 25, 2022

Further, R Madhu Sudan further reminded the UNSC that Pakistan’s PM and Foreign Minister have been called out for supporting terrorists including Osama Bin Laden and they still continue to carry down the same path undeterred. He stated that the biggest threat to civilians comes from terrorists, adding that the “perpetrators of the heinous terror attack in Mumbai in 2008, continue to enjoy the patronage of the state she represents”.

India calls on Pak to vacate its 'illegal occupation' in J&K

Moreover, on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Madhu Sudan reiterated that the entire J&K and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan representative believes. “We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation,” the Indian Counsellor said. He added that India desires normal and neighbourly relations with all countries including Pakistan and is committed to addressing outstanding issues if any peacefully in accordance with the Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration.

"However, any meaningful dialogue can only be held in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence. The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere. Till then, India will continue to take firm and decisive steps to respond to cross border terrorism," he added.

(Image: Twitter/PTI)