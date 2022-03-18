India At UNGA Calls Upon Developed Nations To Deliver On ‘climate Action’ Commitments

India on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to partner with the Least Developed Nations (LDCs) in order to address the critical socio-economic challenges of those countries. Addressing the fifth UN Conference on LDCs, Indian Permanent Representative to the UN, T.S Tirumurti also highlighted the importance of managing debt and liquidity problems for the least developed nations. He also called on developed countries to deliver on the "climate action" commitments as decided during the Glasgow Summit in 2021.

"India is committed to partnering LDCs and our projects are South-owned (i.e. owned by the recipient countries) and demand-driven," Tirumurti said at the UNGA.

"Quality infrastructure should follow financial responsibility and viability to avoid unsustainable debt burden and be a company by technology transfer," he added.

India calls on response to climate commitments

Addressing the UNGA, the Indian ambassador also called on developed nations to deliver on their commitments to climate actions. He particularly stressed the update on measures to achieve 'net-zero' emissions promised by major developed nations, including UK and US as pledged during the Climate Change Summit in Glasgow.

UN Conference on LDCs

It is to mention that the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Nations is being hosted in two parts. The first was held at UN headquarters in New York on Thursday. The members at the convention at the first session consider the adoption of the Doha Programme of Actions (DPoA). The second part of the conclave will be held in Doha, Qatar from March 5 to 9 in 2023. The summit will be aimed at building new plans and partnerships for the delivery of the DPoA over the following decade. It will see participation from civil society, the private sector, and young contributors. According to the UN, the ongoing session is focused at mobilising additional international support measures and action in favour of LDCs and agreeing on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners to overcome structural challenges, eradicate poverty, achieve internationally agreed development goals and enable graduation from the LDC category.

