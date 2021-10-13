India At UNGA Urges Nations To Undertake 'collective Efforts' For Sustainable Development

Indian First Secretary to the United Nations Sneha Dubey emphasised the need to undertake "collective efforts" for reaching sustainable development goals. Speaking at the global forum on October 12, Dubey asserted that the "human-centric approach" will be the only "force multiplier for global good" in reference to sustainable development. On the climate change front, she mentioned that it is critical that "words are accompanied by concrete actions."

Noting India's development to mitigate climate change challenges, Dubey said that "India is the only country amongst G20 which is on the course to meet the Paris targets." She mentioned, "initiatives like International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure are examples of India's contribution to global climate partnership."

Dubey also stressed the need for global unity to combat the common enemy of climate change. "Global Net-Zero should be based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and off equity. In order to vacate the carbon space in 2050 for developing countries to grow the developed countries should do Net-Minus," she asserted. Recalling United Nations General-Secretary Antonio Guterres' appeal of $100bn a year for climate change, Dubey mentioned that the "rich countries" are far behind in meeting the calls.

"There still exists a large step to achieve commitment by a developed country is to provide 100 billion dollars for climate action," Indian First Secretary Sneha Dubey said at the UNGA on Tuesday.

India gained "significant rise" in wildlife and forest cover in three decades

Further noting participation towards Paris Agreement-guided sustainability, the First Secretary reckoned that India has gained about 3 million hectares of forest cover in the last three years. Besides, there has been a "significant rise" in the wildlife population in the same period. "India is now among the top three countries to have gained in forest areas in the last decade. We are also happy to share that there has been a significant rise in the population of lions, tigers, leopards and Gangetic river dolphins in India in the last 5 to 7 years," she added.

Talking about India's steps towards reversing dangers of land degradation, Dubey said that India has implemented the policies directed during the UN Convention to Combat Desertification. The aim was to not just arrest environmental degradation but reverse it, she added. Notably, India is on the track to achieve the national commitment of Land Degradation Neutrality, including the work on restoring 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030.

With inputs from ANI

Image: PTI