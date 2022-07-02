India At UNHRC Highlights Rising Efforts To 'remove' Women From Public Life In Afghanistan

Nearly a year after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, India at the UNHCR stressed that there were rising efforts to “remove” women from public life in Afghanistan and reiterated its call for the protection of the rights of Afghan women and girls, including their right to education. It also called for unhindered access to international assistance to Afghanistan as the nation is struggling for aid post the deadly earthquake that claimed lives of over 1,000 people.

At the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council meeting on Afghanistan, Ambassador Puneet Agrawal, Deputy Permanent Representative of India called on the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan to ensure that all efforts are taken to safeguard women’s rights and minorities in Afghanistan.

Agrawal, in a statement during the Urgent Debate on “the situation of human rights of women and girls in Afghanistan” at the UNHRC meet (June 13 - July 8), called for “ensuring the protection of rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.” The urgent debate had been convened on Friday in Geneva at the request of France and the European Union.

“We also urge the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) to make all efforts to ensure that the rights of women, children and minorities are respected and preserved,” he added.

Moreover, the Indian envoy expressed “deepest condolences to the victims and their families, and to all those impacted by the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan.” He noted that India shared the grief of Afghanistan in the aftermath of the natural disaster and said that as a ‘true friend’, New Delhi has dispatched 27 tons of emergency relief assistance in two flights for the people of Afghanistan.

India has direct stakes in ensuring peace in Afghanistan: Agrawal

Moreover, Agrawal noted that as a contiguous neighbour and partner of Afghanistan, India has direct stakes in ensuring that peace and stability return to the nation. The Indian envoy also cited the strong historical and civilisational linkages of India with the Afghan nationals and added that New Delhi is "deeply concerned" about the recent developments in Afghanistan, directly affecting the well-being of women and girls of Afghanistan.

“There has been an increasing attempt towards removing women from public life in Afghanistan. We join others in calling for ensuring the protection of rights of women and girls, including their right to education, and to ensure that the long-fought gains of the last two decades are not reversed,” he added.

He underscored the basic rights of civilians, children, girls and women including freedom of speech and opinion, access to education and medical care, which have suffered a blow in Afghanistan due to the ongoing situation. Agrawal said, “We call upon all the parties concerned to allow unhindered access to international assistance for all those who are in the need of it In order to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and in continuation of our engagement with the Afghan people, an Indian technical team has been deployed in our Embassy there”.

On the international community’s expectations regarding the Afghan crisis, he said, “Resolution 2593 sets forth the expectations such as ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan is not used to launch terrorist attacks against other countries; formation of a truly inclusive and representative government; combating terrorism and drug trafficking; and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities”.

