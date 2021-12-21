India At UNSC: Conflict, External Interference Has Adversely Affected Syria's Sovereignty

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria, India on Monday called for a nationwide comprehensive ceasefire, saying that doing so will help expand crossline humanitarian aid operations in the nation. While addressing a UN Security Council briefing on Syria, Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to UNGA, Pratik Mathur, said that the decade-long conflict and involvement of external players has adversely affected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. It is for the Syrians to determine and decide what is best for Syria and their own future, Mathur added.

"India has been reiterating since the beginning of the conflict that imposing external solutions cannot help in the resolution of the conflict," Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to UNGA Pratik Mathur said.

"The humanitarian crisis in Syria has not seen significant improvement in the recent months. We believe that a nationwide comprehensive ceasefire is paramount to the interest of the Syrian people; it will also help to expand crossline humanitarian aid operations,” he added.

"The support of the international community to address the economic and humanitarian challenges remains integral to the success of the political process."



While speaking about security, Mathur went on to say that India remains concerned with the overall situation in Syria, including the increasing incidents of ceasefire violations in North-West Syria. During the UNSC briefing, he noted that the ongoing cross-border operations will continue to negatively impact the sovereignty of the Syrian State. However, he added that progress has been made to expand the overall humanitarian response and facilitate crossline access. “In the northwest, we believe there is considerable scope for expanding crossline operations,” he said.

'Global fight against terrorism should not be compromised'

Further, Mathur called on all sides involved in the Syrian conflict to desist from any actions, including military provocations like missile strikes that may lead to violence and disturbance in the war-torn nation. He said that the growing influence of terrorist groups in internally displaced person (IDP) camps like Al-Rukban and Al-Hol needs to be “urgently addressed”. The issue of repatriation of foreign citizens from these campsites also needs to be dealt with, on priority, the Indian envoy added.

Mathur said that the global fight against terrorism cannot and should not be compromised for narrow political gains. He noted that the UN-designated terrorist groups such as ISIL and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham have continued to gain strength in Syria. “Daesh has also continued to launch attacks in areas across Dayr al-Zawr, Hasakah, and eastern rural Homs,” he said.

Mathur called for a scale-up in humanitarian assistance. He said that on its part, India has continued to extend developmental assistance and human resource development support to Syria through grants and lines of credits for developmental projects, supply of medicine and food, artificial limb fitment camps and capacity building training programs. Since the beginning of the conflict, India has always stood by the Syrian people, Mathur noted. He concluded by reaffirming India's commitment to a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process in line with Security Council Resolution 2254.

