India At UNSC Expresses Concern Over Low COVID Vaccination In Conflict-ridden Nations

As the threat of Coronavirus is yet to be completely over, India has expressed concerns about low vaccination levels in countries facing conflict situations, highlighting the need to address concerns about access and distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations around the world. Addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, April 11, R Ravindra, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, stated that much of the developing world is still to be vaccinated. He also claimed that the population's immunisation rates are significantly lower in conflict-ridden countries. Notably, the Indian diplomat was briefing on 'delivery of COVID vaccines in areas of armed conflict - Implementation of UNSC Resolutions 2532 and 2565'.

"While we have made significant progress in developing newer vaccines against COVID-19 as well as in their production, the issues of vaccine equity, access, distribution, and administration remain to be addressed," Ravindra added. The Indian diplomat also emphasised the importance of finding measures to assure last-mile vaccine delivery in places affected by conflict and post-conflict scenarios when public health infrastructure is inadequate. He further stressed the importance of rectifying any lapses in vaccinations in order to achieve a long-term health recovery from the pandemic.

The diplomat highlights India's role in promoting access to vaccines

In accordance with its objective of 'One Earth, One Health,' India has played a significant role in saving countless lives by supplying timely and required medicines and vaccinations to many countries, Ravindra stated, highlighting India's role in promoting access to vaccines. In order to convert "vaccines into vaccination," governments across the world must have strong capabilities in key areas such as information technology, cold chain extension, and vaccine administration training and capacity building, he said. Ravindra also went on to say that India will be delighted to work with other countries to help in these critical areas.

India advocated for the principle of equity at the World Health Organization

The Indian diplomat also denounced the terrorists taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Security Council has asked for a "COVID pause" in hostilities, terrorists and other non-state actors have simply increased their criminal actions taking advantage of the pandemic, he noted. Ravindra further told the Security Council that India has been a strong advocate for the principle of equity at the World Health Organization and has proposed a Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver for COVID vaccines, diagnostics, and medicines at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI/Pixabay