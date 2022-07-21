India At UNSC Flags Threat Of 'chemical Weapons Use' By Terrorists In Syria

India flagged the threat of “chemical weapons use” in Syria at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday. Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to UN, Pratik Mathur had said that India has been raising warnings over the possibility of terrorist outfits and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons in the war-torn Syrian nation.

Mathur said, “India has also been repeatedly cautioning against the possibility of terrorist entities and individuals gaining access to chemical weapons, including in the region”. The envoy also said that India encourages continued engagement between Syria and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Technical Secretariat to resolve the matters at hand.

It is to mention here that in 2018, OPCW Technical Secretariat was tasked to investigate and identify the perpetrators of chemical weapons attacks in the Syrian Arab Republic. Mathur said, “India is against the use of chemical weapons by anybody, anywhere, at any time, and under any circumstances. India has consistently maintained that any investigation into the use of chemical weapons must be impartial, credible, and objective.”

“We attach high importance to the Chemical Convention and stand for its full, effective and non-discriminatory implementation. We support the collective efforts by all the parties to ensure that the credibility and integrity of this Convention is maintained to the fullest,” he continued.

“The reports of UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh (UNITAD) have also referred to the repeated deployments of chemical weapons by UN proscribed terrorist groups and those affiliated with ISIL against civilian population between 2014 and 2016”, Mathur said.

India allotted $200,000 to support UNITAD’s investigations

The envoy noted that the international community’s fight against terrorism will be enhanced by ensuring accountability for severe acts of terror. He also underscored New Delhi’s contribution in the world’s battle against such individuals and outfits, Mathur said that “Towards this end, India has made a contribution of USD 200,000 to support UNITAD’s investigations”.

“India continues to believe that progress on other tracks would also help in facilitating the overall political peace process by Syria. To realize this, all parties, particularly the external players need to display their commitment, in tangible terms, to a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2254.”

Image: AP/ANI/Twitter