India At UNSC Highlights It's 'third-largest Troop Contributor' For UNDOF To Israel-Syria

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Security Council (UNSC) Pratik Mathur, on Thursday, highlighted that India is the "third largest troops contributor" to the peacekeeping mission for the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) for the Israel-Syria ceasefire. Addressing the UNSC meeting for troop-contributing countries for UNDOF, he also appreciated the dedication of peacekeepers and new initiatives undertaken by the mission tasked with maintaining a ceasefire between Israel and Syria. He also emphasised UNDOF's crucial supervisory role to ensure proper implementation of the disengagement agreement.

For the unversed, the UNDOF was established on May 31, 1974, by the UNSC resolution after the situation between Israel and Syria became increasingly unstable and firing intensified in Golan. The UNDOF has remained in the hotbed ever since to maintain peace in alignment with the provisions of the decree. The top 10 contributors to the peacekeeping mission under UNDOF have been Nepal, Uruguay, India, Fiji, Ireland, Ghana, Bhutan, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands. For two consecutive years, India held its third-largest position with nearly 200 troops deployed in the Israel-Syria conflict zone.

India is the largest troops contributor to UN peacekeeping missions

India has over time reaffirmed its commitment to global peacekeeping as it remained the largest troop contributor to several UN missions. According to Union Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Meenakshi Lekhi, in cumulative terms, New Delhi has deployed over 2 lakh, 50 thousand peacekeepers across 49 UN missions. "This bears testimony to India's commitment towards contributing a reliable, well-trained and highly professional peacekeeping force," Lekhi said at the UNSC Open Debate last year.

In 2007, India became the first country to deploy an all-women contingent to a UN peacekeeping mission. The Formed Police Unit in Liberia provided 24-hour guard duty and conducted night patrols in the capital Monrovia and helped to build the capacity of the Liberian police, according to UN data. Currently, there are more than 6,700 troops and police from India who have been deployed to UN peacekeeping missions, the fourth-highest amongst troop-contributing countries. In 70 long years of association with peacekeeping missions, more than 160 Indian peacekeepers have lost their lives serving the UN flag.

(Image: @PratikMathur/Twitter)