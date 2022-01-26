India At UNSC Raises Concerns About Resurgence Of Armed Conflicts In Libya, Afghanistan

India at the UN Security Council Open Debate on Tuesday raised concern about the resurgence of armed conflicts around the world and noted the effect of urban warfare and terrorist attacks on cities that has impacted the lives of 50 million people globally. India’s Permanent Ambassador to the UN, TS Tirumurti said that people in Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Yemen have witnessed the devastation caused by the urban conflicts.

While speaking during the debate on “Protection of civilians in armed conflict: War cities - protection of civilians in urban settings”, Tirumurti said, “According to the Secretary General's report, more than 50 million people were affected by conflict in urban areas. The use of explosive weapons, particularly those with wide-area effects, continues to expose civilians to a high risk of indiscriminate effects.”

In #UNSC, highlighted also:

🔹Genocide in East Pakistan in 1971, now #Bangladesh

🔹#MumbaiTerrorAttack in 2008 killing 166 civilians

🔹🇮🇳 assistance to Sri Lanka after conflict in 2009, including de-mining teams & housing

🔹Development projects of US$ 3 billion in Afghanistan https://t.co/vAEZm86hsO — PR/Amb T S Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) January 25, 2022

Further, citing the example of the 1971 genocide in erstwhile East Pakistan, the Indian envoy underlined how several nations are still reeling from military actions carried out in the past. TS Tirumurt expressed concern over the resurgence of armed conflicts around the world which has been further complicated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the use of explosive weapons, particularly those with wide-area effects, continues to expose civilians to a high risk of indiscriminate effects.

The Indian Ambassador to the UN also went on to express concern that the parties to the armed conflicts seem to consider civilian populations and civilian infrastructure as legitimate targets. He stated that India has suffered the scourge of cross-border terrorism for decades, adding that it has witnessed the dastardly terrorist attacks on cities, targetting innocent civilians.

"Any debate on the protection of civilians in urban areas would be incomplete without taking into account the carnage wrought by terrorist forces, especially those backed by State actors. The dastardly terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008 which resulted in the killing of 166 innocent civilians of 15 nationalities are still a ghastly reminder to the entire international community,” Tirumurti said.

India urges global community to stand firm on its opposition to terrorism

Moreover, addressing the UNSC Open Debate, Tirumurti urged the global community to stand firm on its opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and reject attempts to provide justification for terrorist acts. He stated that India recognises the importance of assisting countries that have suffered the destruction of urban infrastructure. He also reminded how New Delhi assisted Sri Lanka in immediately restoring essential civilian infrastructures in the nation after the end of the armed conflict in 2009.

The Indian envoy said that New Delhi has also invested $3 billion in infrastructure and community development projects in Afghanistan. Concluding his speech, TS Tirumurti stated that India is ready to support efforts towards strengthening the normative architecture for the protection of civilians and provision of humanitarian assistance in armed conflict in urban areas.

(Image: AP/PTI)

