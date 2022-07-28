India At UNSC Raises Concerns Over Conflicts In Africa, Calls For Safety Of Peacekeepers

Following the death of two peacekeepers in Congo, India, at the UN forum has again stressed focusing more on peacebuilding and the ways to sustain it for a long time, noting the recent event of several conflicts in Africa. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Wednesday, Ambassador R Ravindra, Charge d'affaires voiced that the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) should exercise its convening role more effectively while addressing issues related to conflict around the globe. Also, he appealed to PBC to involve itself more proactively in the activities of the Peacebuilding Fund to address the fiscal deficit.

Notably, India's staunch stand at the international forum, UNSC, came nearly two days after two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on a UN peace-keeping mission in the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo succumbed to fatal injuries they had received during violent protests. Earlier on Wednesday, UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, strongly condemned the fatal attack on peacekeepers and expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.

Though the Indian representative appreciated PBC's significance since its inception, he said PBC needs enhanced support and increased focus from the member-states in fulfilling its mandate. "We believe PBC needs enhanced support and increased focus from the member-states in fulfilling its mandate. We emphasize that inclusivity is cardinal to advancing national peacebuilding objectives. An exclusively donor-driven approach to peacebuilding may not be the most prudent path to follow," said Ravindra.



According to the Ambassador, India's perspective on addressing conflicts has undergone a paradigm shift; from resolution, reconciliation and recovery to prevention and reconstruction. Further, the Indian envoy said sustainable development, inclusive economic growth, and political processes form an integral part of conflict prevention and peacebuilding efforts today.

India points out significance of regional organisations at UNSC

At the same event, an Indian Counsellor speaking at the Arria-formula meeting on collective security emphasised the significance of regional organisations on collective security through equitable burden sharing. Speaking at the UN, Counsellor Rajesh Parihar, said, "Regional and sub-regional organisations have demonstrated the important role in the maintenance of international peace and security with the deep knowledge of local factors and complexities. It is uniquely placed to contribute to finding better solutions to conflicts in respective regions."

According to Parihar, New Delhi has always supported engagement between the UN and regional, and sub-regional organisations in line with the UN Charter. He went on to say that contemporary security challenges are not limited to territorial or political disputes, but transcend physical and political boundaries. "In today's globalized world terrorism, radicalization, drug trafficking and organized crime have been growing," he noted. Noting the concerning situation, Parihar urged the international community to pay close attention to the African voice and wisdom in order to settle the dispute peacefully.

