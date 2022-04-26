India At UNSC Raises Deep Concern Over Clashes In Jerusalem, Condemns Acts Of Vandalism

India on Tuesday raised deep concern over the brutal clashes that broke out in holy shrines in Jerusalem during the ongoing month of Ramadan. The historic status quo of the place must be upheld, stressed India's Deputy Permanent Representative R Ravindra while speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Middle East. At the open debate, he also went on to call for an unequivocal condemnation of the gruesome acts of "obstruction, vandalism, and desecration, that violate the sanctity of the holy places, be it in Jerusalem, Nablus, or elsewhere."

Citing the series of retaliatory airstrikes between Israel and Gaza, the senior representative also voiced concern over the growing terror incidents in the West Bank region. Dy. Representative Ravindra also stressed that the sporadic missile launches highlight the fragility of the situation, which could lead to a possible escalation. During his speech, Ravindra also acknowledged the efforts made by the authorities of Israel, Jordan, Palestine, and other countries to thwart the arbitrary clashes and subsequent violence.

"It is unfortunate that despite these efforts the own ground situation has once again deteriorated," the Ravindra told the Council.

India also appealed to all involved parties to "stop provocations and incitement" which could further worsen the situation. He further reaffirmed India's commitment to the establishment of "independent and viable state" of Palestine. In conclusion, Ravindra reiterated India's call for the implementation of the "two-state" policy, which will enable Palestine to live within secure and recognised borders "side-by-side with Israel."

Israel-Jerusalem flare-up

In a major flare-up of conflict between Israel and Palestine, clashes erupted on April 15, after Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque during morning prayers. Israel on the other hand launched missile raids in apparent retaliation to strikes from Gaza. At least 5 rockets were fired toward Israel, most of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome. Tel Aviv retaliated with a barrage of missiles targetting underground facilities for manufacturing rocket engines the military said. However, Hamas claimed the rockets did not cause casualties and were thwarted in time. Videos surfaced on the internet of the compound site covered with smoke billowing from inside the building. Israeli police were also accused of firing stun grenades.

The hilltop site which is considered holy by both Jews and Muslims has remained a cynosure of conflict for decades. While Jews call it Temple Mount, the Muslims revere the site as Haram al-Sharif from where Prophet Muhammad is believed to have ascended to heaven. Both sides over the time have accused each other of corrupting the Al-Aqsa mosque, with Palestinians saying Israeli forces defile the building when they enter the place. Israel on the other than slams Hamas for inciting Palestinians over the holy site. The militant group is also believed to be preparing for provocation over Gaza.

