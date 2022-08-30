India At UNSC Reaffirms Outlawed Terrorists Must Not Get Any Assistance From Afghan Soil

The Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj stated that in order to ensure outlawed terrorists, terror organisations, or their aliases do not receive any assistance, either implicit or explicit, from Afghan territory or from terror sanctuaries situated in the area, they need to see tangible progress. During a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, Kamboj highlighted the peace and stability of the region are directly threatened by the connections between terrorist organisations in the region, like the Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Jaish-e-Mohammed, and other groups operating out of Afghanistan.

In the briefing, India’s Permanent Representative further noted that when Security Council resolution 2593 was passed in August of last year, India was the council's president. She added that the resolution outlined all of the expectations of the international community which include, “ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan is not used to launch terrorist attacks against other countries.”

Kamboj even stressed, “The series of attacks at religious places of the minority community, including the recent attack at the Sikh Gurudwara on June 18 in Kabul followed by another bomb exploded near the same Gurudwara on 27 July, is hugely alarming.”

India deployed humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Besides this, at the UNSC meeting, Ruchira Kamboj underlined that till now, India has sent more than 40,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan, solidifying its status as Kabul's contiguous neighbour and longtime collaborator. Furthermore, India has sent many shipments of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in response to the urgent requests made by the United Nations and the need of the Afghan people. This includes 32 tonnes of medical aid sent in 10 batches, including 50,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, anti-TB medications, and important life-saving medications.

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, Kamboj said that the Indian government has inked an agreement with the UN global food program for the distribution of wheat within Afghanistan in order to guarantee a fair and reasonable distribution of India's wheat assistance.

In addition to this, to carefully monitor and manage the work of various stakeholders for the efficient delivery of humanitarian aid and the continuing engagement with the Afghani people, an Indian technical team has also been posted at the Indian Embassy in Kabul, she added.

India reaffirmed its adherence to the idea that humanitarian aid should be provided on a neutral, unbiased, and independent basis. She asserted India also voiced worry over Afghanistan's growth and how it directly affects women's and girls' well-being.

