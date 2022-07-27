India At UNSC Reiterates Call For Direct Peace Negotiations Between Israel & Palestine

India at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday expressed concern over the developments in Israel and Palestine, including violent attacks, killings of civilians and acts of provocation. In a UN Security Council debate on the Middle East, Ambassador R Ravindra, Charge d'affaires at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, called for complete cessation. R Ravindra called for early resumption of the political course by initiating direct negotiations on all final status issues.

"We reiterate the need for an early resumption of the political course by launching credible direct negotiations on all final status issues. India has consistently called for direct peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine, which, we believe, is the best path towards achieving the goal of a two-state solution," R Ravindra said at a UNSC debate on Middle East.

India's Charge d'affaires, R Ravindra stressed that they have been constantly calling for peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine which he called the "best path towards achieving the goal of a two-state solution." India at UNSC highlighted that the negotiations between the nations must be based on the internationally agreed framework which considers the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians and concerns of Israel regarding security, according to the statement issued by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN. R Ravindra called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Israel and Palestine which he emphasised would bring peace and stability to the region. India at UNSC called on the parties to focus on addressing the challenges related to economy and security, including the precarious financial situation of the Palestinian authority.

"We believe that the peaceful resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict would bring lasting peace and stability to the region," R Ravindra said at a UNSC debate on Middle East.

India calls for avoiding unilateral measures altering status quo on ground

In his address, the Charge d'affaires said that India recognises the efforts of the international community's confidence-building measures for the Palestinians and steps taken by Israel to ease Palestine’s economic situation. He stressed that these initiatives will help maintain stability and prevent the possible recurrence of terror and violence, according to the statement issued by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN. R Ravindra asserted that all unilateral measures which change the status quo on the ground need to be avoided. He noted that India has vital stakes in peace and prosperity in the Middle East and pointed out the virtual I2U2 summit, which saw the participation of India, Israel, the UAE and the US. He emphasised that India will remain supportive of all the efforts that are taken to resume the peace talks between Israel and Palestine.

Image: AP/ANI