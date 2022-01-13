India At UNSC Reiterates Call For Immediate & Comprehensive Ceasefire In Yemen

India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the "continued intensification" of military operations in Yemen. Speaking at the UNSC meeting, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, also called upon parties to end the conflict immediately and move to a ceasefire. Condemning the hostilities in the region, Tirumurti also urged San to "engage unconditionally" with the UN Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen and de-escalate tensions.

"India reiterates it's call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen followed by an inclusive political process," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, NY said at the UNSC.

In his speech, Tirumurti also noted that the hijacking of the "Rawabi vessel" has further exacerbated the ongoing crisis. Calling on Houthi rebels to "immediately release the crew members and the vessel," Tirumurti also stressed that the Houthis must "bear the responsibility of ensuring the safety of the crew members" until they are released. "We express grave concern at the act, which has the potential to deeply compromise the maritime security in the region," Tirumurti said.

UAE-flagged ship hijacked by Houthi rebels

Tirumurti's assertions come after a UAE-flagged ship was seized by Houthi rebels last week. There were 7 Indian nationals aboard the hijacked ship. Reiterating India's call for a comprehensive ceasefire across Yemen, Tirumurti emphasised that the prolonged conflict in Yemen has a "devastating impact" on the people of the country, especially women and children. "The effect extends well beyond the tragic loss of human life," he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the humanitarian and economic crises rising from the prevailing Yemen-Houthi conflict were further aggravated after the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Continued cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabia, targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure have also remained a huge concern. A series of strikes and counterattacks since the beginning of the conflict in 2015 has so far killed thousands and pushed Yemen to the brink of a devastating famine. A shaky ceasefire to end the civil war has also been swept under the debris of truce breaches and sporadic military aggression by both sides.

