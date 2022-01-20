India At UNSC Reiterates Firm Commitment To Peaceful Resolution Of Israel-Palestine Issue

India on Tuesday at the UN Security Council (UNSC) reiterated its firm and unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Palestine issue. While addressing a UNSC debate on the Middle East, Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti supported a negotiated two-state solution leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within secure and recognised borders, side-by-side at peace with Israel.

"Resolution 2334 was adopted by this Council to reaffirm the international community's firm commitment to preventing the erosion of the two-state solution," said TS Tirumurti.

Further, the ambassador stated that India is deeply concerned by recent development in the West Bank and Gaza. He said that unilateral measures unduly alter the status-quo on the ground, undercut the viability of the two-state solution and pose serious challenges to the resumption of peace talks. Tirumurti went on to urge the international community to send a strong signal against any step that would prevent the possibility of durable peace between Israel and Palestine.

"Encouraged by direct contacts between Israel and Palestine leadership, initiatives which are in the interest of both parties, help maintain stability and discourage possible recurrence of terror and violence," Tirumurti said.

He also stressed the need for a clear roadmap for early resumption of direct negotiations on all final status issues. The Indian ambassador said that the absence of direct talks on key political issues has “asymmetrical costs” for both Israelis and Palestinians and does not augur well for long-term peace in the region.

India condemns Abu Dhabi attack

Moreover, during the UNSC debate, Tirumurti also expressed strong condemnation of the recent terror attack in Abu Dhabi, in which two Indians lost their lives. He said that such an attack on innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. Calling it a “blatant violation” of international law, the Indian envoy stated that it was against all civilised norms.

“India stands in solidarity with UAE and extends its full support for an unequivocal condemnation of this terror attack by the Council,” Tirumurti added.

Two Indian nationals and one Pakistani national were killed and at least six injured in the explosions in Abu Dhabi on Monday as three petroleum tanker truckers exploded after catching fire. Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack that was reportedly carried out by drones, according to the official state news agency WAM. Abu Dhabi police said that the explosion and fire at a construction site of the Emirate's new airport expansion were potentially caused by drones.

(Image: PTI/AP)