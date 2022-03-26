India At UNSC Slams North Korea's ICBM Launch; Raises Concerns Over Peace In Indo-Pacific

India at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday slammed the launch of Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), accusing Pyongyang of violating resolutions of the UNSC relating to DPRK over proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Reiterating support for denuclearisation, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, T.S Tirumurti said, "It affects the peace and security of the region and beyond." The envoy also called for immediate dialogue on issues regarding arbitrary weapon launched by DPRK.

"India deplored the launch of an ICBM by the DPRK. This is a violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council relating to DPRK," ambassador Tirumurti said.

"There is a pressing need to address the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies related to DPRK in our region," he added.

T.S Tirumurti also highlighted that DPRK's linkages to missile technologies have an adverse impact on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, which also includes India. Noting the dangers associated with the launch of high-precision missile systems, ambassador Tirumurti also called for support for dialogue to resolve the "Korean issue." India further recalled a request to the Panel of Experts under the 1718 Committee for incident reports on missile launches by DPRK in the context of relevant UNSC resolutions.

Recalling the need for dialogue on the current security situation, envoy Tirumurti reminded North Korea of India's response to the humanitarian situation in the country under authoritarian leadership. New Delhi had granted humanitarian assistance worth $1 million in form of anti-tuberculosis medicines through World Health Organisation (WHO) for the people of DPRK, he informed.

North Korea tests first ICBM

Ambassador Tirumurti's remarks came after North Korea on Thursday tested the first intercontinental ballistic missile in over four years. The missile splashed down off the western Japan coast. Immediately after, Tokyo, the US, and South Korea condemned the test of the long-range ballistic missile. The suspected ICBM reportedly ascended to an altitude of 6,000 km and to a distance of 1,080 km with a flight time of 71 minutes. The spate test suggested DPRK leader Kim Jong-un is attempting to show developments towards his promise to struggle for power and influence against Washington.

US, Japan, South Korea condemned Pyongyang's missile launch

Japan Vice Defence Minister Makoto Oniki on Thursday said that the flight range of the missile suggested that "it is a new type of ICBM," which is a "potential sign" that North Korea is progressing its arsenal to target the US, CNN reported.

South Korea, in response, launched several warning missiles for the first time since 2017. "Our military is monitoring the North Korean military's movement and has confirmed that we have the capability and posture to accurately strike the origin location of the missile launch and command and support facilities any time North Korea launches a missile," Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said in a statement sent to reporters, said CNN. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden discussed the issue with Japan PM Fumio Kishida. Both the leaders "strongly condemned" the missile test and "stressed the need for diplomacy" on the matter, White House said in a Twitter post.

(Image: PTI/AP)