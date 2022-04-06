India-Aus ECTA Will Further Deepen Ties; To Create Millions Of Jobs: Australia Trade Min

Days after Australia and India inked the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA) virtually, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan on Wednesday said that the deal will help create job opportunities for both countries. While speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a key event at Melbourne University on Wednesday, he affirmed that the new opportunities will further help strengthen the relationship between the two countries. "It's gonna bring out the two economies closer together, which will provide jobs here in India and Australia," he told ANI.

"Due to the friendship between the two countries, there are many opportunities that will spring out of this agreement -- whether it is research and development and including other areas where we can collaborate in other areas. It will bring out the two economies closer together so that we can work together on geostrategic cooperation," he said.

It is worth mentioning India and Australia inked the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement on April 2, intending to boost bilateral trade from the existing $27 billion to nearly $45-50 billion in the next five years. In a joint statement released after signing the deal, both the countries echoed that the agreement will create one million jobs in the next four to five years. Further, the Australian minister thanked his Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal, for putting his hard work into securing the deal. Notably, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had reached Melbourne for a three-day visit to Australia on Tuesday, where he was scheduled to meet top leaders of the country.

'It's better late than never,' says Goyal

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Goyal had called the deal "historic" and affirmed that both the governments and the businesses had been waiting for the agreement for many years. He said that even though the agreement was inked a bit late, it's "better late than never." While addressing a key event at Melbourne University on Wednesday, April 6, Goyal said that the ECTA allowed both countries to get back the brotherhood, fraternity and togetherness that was rightly due. "This is a relationship where we could have naturally helped each other to grow, prosper and make a better future for the people of both countries forward," he said. "Even though you are late but it's good that you are there. That's the sentiment that the Australia-India economic cooperation has... better late than never," he said while appreciating the recent deal that was signed between the two democratic countries on April 2.

