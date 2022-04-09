India, Australia Working Together To Maintain Peace, Growth In Indo-pacific: Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a three-day trip to Australia, on Friday affirmed that New Delhi and Canberra are working closely together in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, colloquially the QUAD, to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-pacific region. Hailing the efforts of all the countries involved in the strategic security dialogue group, Goyal stressed that the situation in the Indo-pacific is continuously evolving. He added it was the need of the hour to maintain stability and peace in the region.

“We already have the Quad where Japan Australia, US and India are working closely together to ensure peace and stability and order in the Indo-pacific region especially geopolitical alignment that is the need of the hours," he said during the speech.

"We have a deep engagement to ensure that the supply chains between our countries remain open, transparent, resilient, effective and efficient," he noted.

A deeper engagement between our people & businesses will help make our geo-political presence stronger & maintain the Indo-Pacific as an area of peace and growth.



Hope this journey is not just a walk but a marathon.

Goyal lauds the efforts of Indian and Australian PMs in IndAus ECTA deal

Lauding the recently inked India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA), the Union Minister said that deal was possible after the years of negotiation between the two democracies. According to him, both India and Australia have been working on the deal for many years and added the pact was only possible after the collaborative effort of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison. "We have been having a sea-saw of the negotiation over India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA), for many years. Later with the blessing of Prime Minister Scott Morrison and PM Narendra Modi," he said.

"It was finally decided that we must seriously engage and agree on how to take this comprehensive partnership which was launched by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and PM Narendra Modi in June 2020 to the next level and bring the economic dimension to our wonderful dimension," added Goyal.

Notably, the Indian Commerce Minister was speaking at an event at the community centre Indian society of Western Australia on Friday. According to Goyal, the trade agreement has been well received in India and Australia and added, it will be a significant boost to both economic ties. He said the deal will create huge employment opportunities for young boys and girls in both countries. On Tuesday, Goyal reached Melbourne for a three-day visit to Australia where he met the top leaders of the country.

Image: AP/PTI