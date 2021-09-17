India-Bahrain Collaboration In Sports, Youth Cooperation Set To Scale Up: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur informed on Thursday that the India-Bahrain collaboration and relationship in sports and youth cooperation is poised to develop significantly after talks with HE Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain.

Through a video conference, Thakur said he held a broad-ranging and in-depth conversation with Bahrain's Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs. Informing about the same, Thakur wrote on his official Twitter account, “I had a wide ranging and comprehensive discussion with H.E. Mr Aymen Tawfiq Almoayyed, Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain. India – Bahrain partnership in sports and youth cooperation is set to strengthen further. (sic)”

A look at India-Bahrain bilateral ties

The bilateral relationship between India and Bahrain is strong, with hospitable political, economic, and cultural significance. India's bilateral relations with Bahrain have been bolstered due to the presence of about 350,000 Indian citizens, who make up almost one-third of Bahrain's population of 1.4 million.

As per a statement issued by the embassies of India and Bahrain, several Memorandums of Understanding were signed by the two countries to build a strong political relationship. The bilateral agreements include the Air Service deal, Cooperation between Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Agreement on Commercial Matters, deals on sports and cultural partnership, cooperation in the field of healthcare, trades and others.

The statement added that for generations, India and Bahrain have maintained commercial and trading links. The oil industry of the early 1970s gave these relationships a fresh start. Bahrain's relative affluence and improved level of life encouraged worldwide imports, especially those from India. The Bahrain government's strategy of industrial diversity has also aided in the expansion of economic ties between India and Bahrain. New work possibilities, above all, drew a significant number of Indians to go to Bahrain.

Mineral fuels, inorganic chemicals, synthetic or natural substances of precious metals, cereals, nuts, fruit and vegetables, and other articles of clothing accessories, are among India's major exports to Bahrain. On the other hand, crude oils, mineral products, their distillation, aluminium, fertilisers are among some of Bahrain's main imports to India. Between January 2003 and March 2018, India's total investment in Bahrain was projected to be over $1.69 billion.

