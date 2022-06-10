India-Bangladesh Bus Service Resumes On Four Routes After 2-year Hiatus Due To COVID

Nearly two weeks after passenger train services between India and Bangladesh resumed after a gap of more than two years, both countries restarted cross-border bus service on Friday morning. According to the High Commission of India in Bangladesh, the bus services via ICP Agartala-Akhaura and ICP Haridaspur-Benapole were flagged off from Dhaka in the early morning. The High Commission has termed the resumption of bus services as a major step forward in enhancing affordable, people-centric connectivity. "Resumption of India-Bangladesh Cross-Border Bus Services! Bus services b/w India-Bangladesh via ICP Agartala-Akhaura & ICP Haridaspur-Benapole resumed with the Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka bus being flagged off from Dhaka early morning today-a major step forward in enhancing affordable, people-centric connectivity," it tweeted with photographs of buses adorned with flowers.

Check the official tweet of High Commission of India in Bangladesh here:

While speaking to Daily Star, Tazul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), informed before the pandemic, buses were operated on five cross-border routes: Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka, Dhaka-Agartala-Dhaka, Dhaka-Sylhet-Shillong-Guwahati-Dhaka, Agartala-Dhaka-Kolkata-Agartala, and Dhaka-Khulna-Kolkata-Dhaka. However, this time, only four routes were chosen to resume from Friday. He added the discussion over the resumption of the fifth route possibly-- Dhaka-Sylhet-Shillong-Guwahati-Dhaka route-- is also going on.

India-Bangladesh train service resumes after two years

Notably, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, both sides suspended the train and bus services to avoid the spread of the lethal virus. However, on May 29, this year, passenger train services — Maitree Express and Bandhan Express — between both countries resumed. The Maitree Express train service between Dhaka and Kolkata resumed from Dhaka Cantonment Railway station with 165 passengers on board on Sunday. According to the senior Bangladesh railway official, the train would run five days a week. It said the 465-seat train used to carry around 300 passengers on average.

With inputs from ANI

Image: @ihcdhaka/Twitter