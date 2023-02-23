'India Buying Oil From Russia Is None Of Our Business': Germany Ambassador

The German Ambassador to India, Dr Phillipp Ackermann said that India buying oil from Russia is “none of our (Germany’s business)”. On February 22, ANI reported that the German Ambassador made it clear that the decision to purchase oil from Russia lies in the hands of the Indian government. The German ambassador to India made these remarks during a press conference about the upcoming visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to India. The German Chancellor is expected to visit India on February 25 and 26 on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

“India buying oil from Russia is none of our business. That’s something which the Indian government decides and as you get it at a very low price, I cannot blame any government who buys it,” Ackermann said on Wednesday. "But we would like to see some Indian engagement at some stage. India is a very appropriate candidate, at some stage may be to come up with some solution. But, I don't think this is the time now. I say this with all due caution because we have listened to what Putin said yesterday. When you want to find a solution to the conflict, you need two parties to be prepared to find this solution," he added. The German Ambassador also touched upon Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “state of the nation” address and called India “skilled” in diplomacy, ANI reported.

‘India has a very skilled diplomacy’: Ackermann

During the Wednesday press conference, the German Ambassador asserted that India is very ‘skilled in diplomacy’ and asserted that India will step up when the right time comes. “What we heard yesterday, Putin said… he didn’t mention the word - negotiation or peace, one single time. India has very, very skilled diplomacy, very good diplomacy, if they want to step up they will have to find a good moment to step up. What I can say is the moment is not now,” the German envoy asserted. On Tuesday, the Russian President gave out his speech to the Federal Assembly in Moscow. In his address to a gathering filled with top Russian Leaders, the Russian President asserted that it is “impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield.”