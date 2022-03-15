Last Updated:

India Calls For Efforts To Stop Terrorists From Acquiring Weapons Of Mass Destructions

India at UNSC on Monday pushed for urgent global efforts to advance work towards preventing terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

Dipaneeta Das
India

India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday pushed for urgent global efforts to advance work towards preventing terrorists from acquiring weapons of mass destruction (WMD) as the global security situation is facing tough times. Noting the prolific Russia-Ukraine war, Indian Counsellor at UNSC, A Amarnath at the UNSC 1540 Committee on non-proliferation of WMD said that "procrastination cannot be an option." He also reaffirmed India's commitment to global efforts against the escalation of weapons of mass destruction. 

While pushing for urgency in making global efforts towards the resolution, the Indian Counsellor at UNSC underscored that the threat of acquiring weapons of mass destruction "is no longer a theoretical realm as indicated by the UN." He further said that recent findings on the possessions and use of WMDs by terrorist outfits "are deeply disturbing." Therefore, he stressed that preventing such groups from acquiring and using weapons of mass destruction "must be a central priority and responsibility" of the UNSC and the international community. He further stated that India has drawn the attention of the international community to the dangers of proliferation of such weapons after having "resolutely fought battle against terrorism for decades."

"India has accorded great importance in the implementation of the UNSC 1540 resolution," the Indian Counsellor at UNSC, A Amarnath said.

Counsellor Amarnath further noted that India is "one among the few countries who regularly provide national reports" on the same. "India has organised several outreach events involving these stakeholders," he highlighted. India has established a strong statutory by organising periodic outreach programs on export controls for industry, including sector-specific and regional specific events in India as well as the academic and research institutions, particularly covering intangible technology transfers, he added. Lastly, he concluded by flagging that the mandate of the committee has been rolled over twice and the work has been impacted by pandemic-related restrictions.

What is UNSC 1540 resolution?

For the unversed, the UNSC on April 28, 2004, unanimously adopted a resolution 1540 under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which affirmed proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The list of WMDs include nuclear, chemical, biological, and their means of delivery that constitutes a threat to international peace and security. The resolution obligates all member States to refrain from providing any form of support to non-States actors to develop, acquire, manufacture, possess, transport, or transfer weapons that could cause mass destruction.

