India-Cambodia In Talks For Direct Flights, 'Cambodia Want To Go To India,' Says Minister

India and Cambodia are in discussion to start direct flights between the two countries to ease travel for the citizens, taking the historical partnership to new heights. At present, the travellers have to board a connecting flight that makes stopovers in other countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, or Thailand. Cambodian Information Minister Khieu Kanharith, during the remarks on the sidelines of the India-ASEAN media exchange programme, said that the governments on both sides understand that there is an issue of connectivity and that talks are underway for establishing direct air connectivity to Indian cities, New Delhi and Bodhgaya with Phnom Penh, ANI reported.

“Many people in Cambodia want to go to India and that is why we are discussing direct flight between our countries. There is a choice of two flights, Phohm Pen to New Delhi and to Bodhgaya, Phohm Penh to Bodhgaya. Two flights we are discussing because a lot of Cambodians visit every year, mostly old people, they go there,” Kanharith was quoted as saying.

'A lot of our roots are in India': Cambodia Information Minister

An agreement is already in place for Thailand and Vietnam, the minister told the reporters gathered at the event. Citizens who have a visa from either country can now come to Cambodia, and likewise, those who have a Cambodian visa can travel to those two countries, he furthermore noted. “There is a lot of tradition in India, a lot of our roots are in India,” the Cambodian minister stressed, according to the agency report. Cambodian information minister hailed relations with India, saying that many citizens in Cambodia wish to travel to India to discover the culture and roots.

"There are many Buddhists who want to pay their respects to the land of the Ramayana and Mahabharata," he reportedly stated. Cambodia flaunts its rich heritage and tradition of temples and pagodas that mirror India's ancient structures. From the Hindu-style temples of Angkor Wat to written Khmer, which is a derivative of the Pallava script, the country radiates Indian influence on its soil.

Earlier yesterday, India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar boarded a return flight to the country after concluding what he described as a "successful and productive" visit to Cambodia. He was in the country to attend the ASEAN-India and the East Asia Summits. The Vice President arrived in the Cambodian capital city of Phnom Penh on Friday this week and held rounds of talks with the leaders. The trip involved the "elevated India-ASEAN ties, reaffirmed ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific, and deeper bilateral connect with Cambodia and others," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.