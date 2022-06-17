India-Canada Initiate Talks On Free Trade Agreement On Sidelines Of WTO Meeting In Geneva

In a key development, India and Canada on Friday launched talks on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that aims to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. According to reports, the delegations and representatives of both countries met on the sidelines of the 12th World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Geneva. This comes after the two countries agreed to resume talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in March. Both countries had also agreed to consider an interim pact, also known as an Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA), to help them realise their full trade potential.

India and Canada also committed to finalising the interim trade agreement, or the EPTA, as soon as possible, which would pave the way for CEPA. According to the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the 5th India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment, the deal will include high-level commitments in goods, services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, dispute settlement, as well as any other areas mutually agreed upon. Notably, India and Canada had launched negotiations towards a CEPA in 2010, however, no progress has been made in it so far.

India succeeded in bringing regulation on illegal fishing at WTO Ministerial Conference

Meanwhile, after the completion of the WTO Ministerial Conference on Friday, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India has succeeded in bringing regulations on illegal fishing. "India has received 100 per cent success. We succeeded in bringing regulation for those who indulge in illegal fishing. Our demands to control the illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing were also accepted," he told reporters. The minister also termed it a significant achievement for the country, given many nations engage in deep-sea fishing, exploiting and harming the fish species of the world.

India-Canada relations

It is significant to mention here that the bilateral relations between India and Canada are based on a mutual commitment to democracy, pluralism, and people-to-people links. According to India's External Affairs Ministry, both countries have been seeking to improve bilateral cooperation in a variety of sectors of mutual relevance. It also stated that several high-level visits, notably at the Prime Minister's level, have taken place in recent years. India and Canada have signed several agreements including the Air Services Agreement, Extradition Treaty, Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, Agreement on Patents, Agreement on Cooperation in Agriculture, Agreement on Science and Technology, etc.

