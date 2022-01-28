India and Central Asian countries on Thursday emphasised that the post-pandemic world requires diversified global supply chains that are based on trust, resilience and reliability. PM Narendra Modi hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit which was attended by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the virtual summit, the leaders noted the growing independence of nations in an interconnected world. They called for a transparent and non-discriminatory international response to global health challenges including pandemics and agreed that mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificates will facilitate easier travel of citizens of their countries. They further agreed that global development should be human-centric in a bid to ensure that no one is left behind.

In this context, PM Modi outlined his principle of ‘Support of All, Development for All, Trust of All, Efforts of All’ for regional development, peace and prosperity. The leaders supported a more collaborative and inclusive global progress and development. The Central Asian leaders welcomed India’s proposal to host a 100-member youth delegation every year to promote greater mutual understanding.

According to the Delhi Declaration, the leaders “agreed that global development should be human-centric to ensure that no one is left behind. In this context, they supported a more collaborative and inclusive global progress and development.”

Leaders call for collective efforts in fight against pandemic.

Further, during the virtual summit, the leaders expressed solidarity with those who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. They called for collective efforts in the fight against the pandemic. They even went on to stress the importance of extensive vaccination, vaccine supply, transfer of technology, development of local production capacities, promotion of supply chains for medical products, and ensuring price transparency. Moreover, the Central Asian leaders took note of the approach ‘One Earth One Health’ presented by PM Modi.

"Noting the growing interdependence of countries in an inter-connected world, the leaders called for a timely, transparent, effective and non-discriminatory international response to global health challenges including pandemics, for ensuring an equitable and affordable access to medicines and critical health supplies," the declaration said.

