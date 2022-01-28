India, Central Asian Countries Pledge To Enhance Mutual Trade Volume And Connectivity

Leaders of India and Central Asian countries on Thursday agreed that connectivity initiatives should be based on the principles of transparency and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit which was attended by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the virtual summit, the leaders welcomed the proposals of India to establish a joint working group on Chabahar Port in a bid to address issues of free movements of goods and services between India and Central Asia countries.

"The sides agreed that connectivity initiatives should be based on the principles of transparency, broad participation, local priorities, financial sustainability and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," the declaration said.

The leaders of the five Central Asian countries, along with PM Modi, emphasised that connectivity projects could be a force multiplier for trade and economic cooperation and contacts between countries and people. They stressed making concerted efforts to boost trade and investment in sectors such as medicine, healthcare, education, information technology, business process outsourcing, infrastructure, agriculture and agri-processing, energy, space industry, textiles, leather and footwear industry, gems and jewellery.

Moreover, the Central Asia leaders supported India’s proposal to include Chabahar port in Iran. The Indian side, on the other hand, welcomed the interest of Central Asia countries to utilise the services of Shahid Beheshti Terminal at Chabahar Port for facilitating their trade with India and other external markets. During the summit, the leaders agreed to include the Turkmenbashi Port within the framework of INSTC (International North-South Transport Corridor).

They “agreed to continue engagement for further developing the transit and transport potential of their countries, improving the logistics network of the region and promoting joint initiatives to create regional and international transport corridors.”

India-Central Asia to enhance mutual trade volume and industrial cooperation

Further, the leaders noted the need for continued large-scale and long-term economic cooperation between Central Asia countries and India in a bid to strengthen and expand inter-connectivity. They noted that the current level of trade and investments between India and Central Asian countries is far from realising its true potential and stressed the importance of making concerted efforts to boost trade and investment in various sectors. They also welcomed the development of direct contacts between the states of India and the regions of Central Asian countries.

During the virtual summit, the leaders directed their respective ministers to prepare a roadmap for enhancing mutual trade volume and industrial cooperation between India and the Central Asia nations. They encouraged the India-Central Asia Business Council (ICABC) to accelerate their efforts to promote business linkages, facilitate a greater understanding of business regulations and incentivize mutual investments. They took note of the proposal to create an India-Central Asia Investment Club under ICABC to promote investment opportunities in each other's countries.

(Image: AP/PTI)