India, China Capable Of Fixing Border Dispute Through Dialogue: Chinese Foreign Ministry

In the latest development, the Chinese Foreign Ministry asserted that China and India have the desire and competence to resolve the border issue through communication and consultation. The ministry also slammed the United States and accused it of adding "fuel to the fire." The Chinese ministry's reaction followed the remarks made by US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles Flynn, who is currently in India on a four-day visit. Earlier on May 8, Flynn spoke about China's worrisome infrastructure expansion along its borders with India in the Ladakh sector, terming the Chinese operations as "eye-opening."

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, claimed that some US officials have pointed fingers in an attempt to stoke the flames and push a wedge between the two Asian countries. "This is disgraceful. We hope the US could do more things that contribute to regional peace and stability," he added, while addressing a regular press briefing on Friday. Meanwhile, the Indian foreign ministry stated the country is closely monitoring developments along its border territories, especially Chinese infrastructure work in the eastern Ladakh sector.

'China-India boundary question is matter between two nations': Beijing

The Chinese spokeswoman described the border situation as "mostly stable," adding that the two nations' front-line soldiers have achieved disengagement in most portions of the western sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "The China-India boundary question is a matter between the two countries," Lijian remarked. Meanwhile, Arindam Bagchi, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, stated that the government is dedicated and taking all necessary and reasonable actions to protect territorial integrity and sovereignty.

India has taken adequate measures to improve infrastructure along border: MEA

Bagchi said that the Indian government has taken a number of steps in recent years to improve infrastructure along the border areas, not only to suit India's strategic and security needs, but also to boost the areas' economic development. "As far as the current situation (in eastern Ladakh) is concerned, we have maintained continuous communication with the Chinese side both through diplomatic and military channels," the MEA spokesperson added. Earlier in the month of May, the two countries had a discussion over border issues and agreed to hold the next round of Commander level talks as soon as possible.

(With ANI inputs)

