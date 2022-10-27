India-China Neither Strategic Rivals Nor Competitors, Says Chinese Ambassador

China’s envoy to Bangladesh stated that China never views India as a strategic rival or strategic competitor and personally, he's a big fan of India. Li Jiming, Beijing’s ambassador to Bangladesh stated at a press club in Dhaka that India and China can work together closely to resolve any economic, geopolitical, and other issues between the two neighbouring nations.

"We never view India as a strategic rival or strategic competitor of China," The Dhaka Tribune quoted Li Jiming as saying.

China wants to break the "geopolitics trap" with India

Li Jiming’s remark comes a few days after Sun Weidong’s statement saying that both India and China should break out of the "geopolitics trap". China’s ambassador to India, Sun Weidong had assumed office in July 2019.

Weidong’s remarks had come during his farewell speech on Tuesday, where he stressed upon the need to resolve differences between the two nations and uphold the principle of non-interference in other's internal affairs.

Moreover, Weidong said during his remarks that it is only natural for important neighbours like China and India to have some differences. However, he sdded the key is how to handle the differences. "We should be aware that the common interests of the two countries are greater than differences," Weidong said, as ANI reported.

Meanwhile, the two nations have been at a border stand-off following the deadly Galwan valley clash in 2020. Since April 2020, the Indian and Chinese military commanders and diplomats have had several rounds of meetings on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in the India-China border areas, particularly Ladakh. The Galwan valley clash was sparked by aggressive intrusions by the Chinese PLA following which Indian troops from the Bihar regiment engaged in brutal melee combat against the Chinese to push the adversary out of India's territory.

India, on numerous occasions, has conveyed to Beijing that bilateral relations cannot be normal unless the border situation is. On Wednesday, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met the outgoing Chinese envoy to India and emphasised on the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas to maintain bilateral ties.

Received Ambassador Sun Weidong of China for a farewell call.



— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 26, 2022

Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Received Ambassador Sun Weidong of China for a farewell call. Emphasized that the development of India-China relations is guided by the 3 Mutuals. Peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential."

