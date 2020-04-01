Chinese Envoy Calls For Deepening Trust As India, China Mark 70 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

Chinese Ambassador to India said that both sides should adhere to the basic judgment that Beijing and New Delhi pose no threat but offer development opportunity to each other. He shared an address to mark the 70 years of diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Beijing. China’s Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said that both countries shoulder the historical mission of national rejuvenation.

India and China “play a leading role in the collective rise of developing countries and inject important and strong momentum into the profound changes of the world unseen in the century,” said Weidong in the address posted on social media.

Today marks #70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties b/t #China & #India. At this moment, it's imperative to recall original aspiration, carry forward spirit of good-neighborly friendship, explore on how to coexist with each other between major neighboring countries. pic.twitter.com/1YX3ge3m43 — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) April 1, 2020

The Chinese Ambassador said that it is particularly imperative to recall the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic relations 70 years ago. He pressed on the need to carry forward the spirit of good-neighbourly friendship and explore the way of co-existence. The 54-year-old diplomat the bilateral relations with India stand at a new starting point and usher in new opportunities as both countries fight the common threat of a pandemic.

“We should seek wisdom from the thousand of years of our two civilisations to explore a way for major neighbouring countries to get along with each other,” said Weidong.

The Chinese envoy emphasised on enhancing mutual trust and cooperation, managing differences and seeking common development. He said that mutual trust is the foundation and only through mutual respect, consultation on equal footing, and openness can the two sides correctly view each other’s development intentions.

Weidong highlighted the necessity to “deepen the basic judgment that China and India are partners rather than rivals, representing opportunities rather than threats to each other.”

'Dragon-elephant tango'

China's diplomat called upon both countries to take the “dragon-elephant tango” on a glorious journey in the next 70 years and said that asserted that the ongoing battle against the coronavirus can be handled and won with solidarity. He said that the two sides actively seek the convergence of interest, seize all opportunities for cooperation and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results by making the pie of cooperation even bigger.

