The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chinese Envoy Calls For Deepening Trust As India, China Mark 70 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

Rest of the World News

Chinese envoy to India said that both sides should adhere to the basic judgment that Beijing and New Delhi pose no threat but offer a development opportunity.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
India

Chinese Ambassador to India said that both sides should adhere to the basic judgment that Beijing and New Delhi pose no threat but offer development opportunity to each other. He shared an address to mark the 70 years of diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Beijing. China’s Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said that both countries shoulder the historical mission of national rejuvenation.

India and China “play a leading role in the collective rise of developing countries and inject important and strong momentum into the profound changes of the world unseen in the century,” said Weidong in the address posted on social media.

The Chinese Ambassador said that it is particularly imperative to recall the original aspiration of establishing diplomatic relations 70 years ago. He pressed on the need to carry forward the spirit of good-neighbourly friendship and explore the way of co-existence. The 54-year-old diplomat the bilateral relations with India stand at a new starting point and usher in new opportunities as both countries fight the common threat of a pandemic.

“We should seek wisdom from the thousand of years of our two civilisations to explore a way for major neighbouring countries to get along with each other,” said Weidong.

Read: COVID-19: Manoj Muntashir Compares India's Cases To Pak, Says 'Doing Great Job As Nation'

The Chinese envoy emphasised on enhancing mutual trust and cooperation, managing differences and seeking common development. He said that mutual trust is the foundation and only through mutual respect, consultation on equal footing, and openness can the two sides correctly view each other’s development intentions.

Weidong highlighted the necessity to “deepen the basic judgment that China and India are partners rather than rivals, representing opportunities rather than threats to each other.”

Read: WWE Confirms India As No.1 Market In The World For Official YouTube And Facebook Pages

'Dragon-elephant tango'

China's diplomat called upon both countries to take the “dragon-elephant tango” on a glorious journey in the next 70 years and said that asserted that the ongoing battle against the coronavirus can be handled and won with solidarity. He said that the two sides actively seek the convergence of interest, seize all opportunities for cooperation and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results by making the pie of cooperation even bigger.

Read: Chinese Donation With Coronavirus PPEs & Ventilators Arrives As 'China Stands With India'

Read: Snapdeal Boss Kunal Bahl Frustrated As China's Wet Markets Reopen While World Fights COVID

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Jaslok Hospital
JASLOK HOSPITAL ISSUES STATEMENT
COVID-19
SATYA NADELLA’S WIFE DONATES ₹ 4 CR
PM CARES
JAITLEY'S SON DONATES TO PM-CARES
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Shahid Khaqan
ABBASI SLAMS IMRAN KHAN
Nizamuddin
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE