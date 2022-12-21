India 'closely Monitoring' Security Situation In Afghanistan, Says Indian Envoy At UNSC

India has been "deeply concerned" about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, said Sanjay Varma, Secretary West, Ministry of External Affairs, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on December 21. While addressing a UNSC briefing on Afghanistan on December 20, Varma said that India has been "closely monitoring" the security situation in Taliban-led Afghanistan.

"We are closely monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan and are actively engaged with the international community on issues related to Afghanistan," said Sanjay Varma.

Further, he added that terror attacks have been targetting public spaces like places of worship and educational institutes, especially for minorities, as well as diplomatic premises, and this has been a "concerning trend".

India condemns Afghanistan at UNSC

During India's remarks on the current situation of security in Afghanistan, Varma said that the country has been keeping a close watch on the unfolding humanitarian crisis and has responded to the appeal made by the United Nations. Further, he said that India understands the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and has been committed to providing help.

India has been practicing a "broad-based, inclusive, and representative formation" approach which is a key aspect for peace and stability in Afghanistan, said the Secretary. Speaking on India's priorities, Varma said that the country has been providing assistance to form an inclusive and representative government, combat terrorism and drug trafficking, and most importantly, preserve women's rights of women, children, and minorities in the nation.

India has been practicing a collective approach of the international community articulated in the Security Council Resolution 2593 unequivocally demands that Afghanistan's soil, particularly terrorists and entities proscribed by the UN Security Council, including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, should not be used for sheltering, training, planning, or financing terrorist acts, ANI reported.

The Secretary stressed and linked the issue of terrorism with drug trafficking and appealed to the international community to help disrupt the trafficking networks channeling Afghanistan. Further, he recalled the days "when Afghanistan was used by others" and condemned such skewed approaches that have bought the country's citizens, misery and mayhem. We should all collectively strive for peace and stability in Afghanistan, stressed Varma.

