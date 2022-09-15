The India Club in Tashkent has sent a gift for Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Indian ambassador to Uzbekistan, Manish Prabhat. The India Club in Tashkent has got a picture of PM Modi painted on the Uzbek wall carpet along with a letter addressed to him as a mark of respect, according to ANI. Notably, the India Club in Tashkent is a group of people belonging to the Indian community living in Uzbekistan. The gift for PM Modi comes at a time when he is scheduled to visit Uzbekistan on 15 September for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The India Club in Tashkent, a group of people belonging to the Indian community, sent a gift for Prime Minister Modi via the Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan. The Club Tashkent got a picture painted on the Uzbek wall carpet as a mark of respect. pic.twitter.com/YlCvOnSiUc — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022

In a letter sent to PM Narendra Modi, the India Club in Tashkent requested him to accept the gift. They also urged Prime Minister Modi to try and meet them during his visit to Uzbekistan. In the letter, the India Club in Tashkent stated that they had created the group in 2002 with an aim to connect the Indian community living in Uzbekistan and celebrate the festivals of India together. The group claimed that they have carried out work that helped to further strengthen the ties between India and Uzbekistan, including the work conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic with the Indian Embassy. Notably, Prime Minister Modi during his visits to other nations meets people of the Indian community living there. During his past visits, Modi has received a rousing reception from the Indian community in various nations including US And Germany.

PM Modi's visit to Uzbekistan

Notably, PM Modi will be visiting Samarkand at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra in a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press briefing informed that Modi will attend the restricted and extended sessions of the SCO summit on 16 September. Kwatra said that PM Modi will arrive in Uzbekistan on 15 September. He stated that PM Modi will have bilateral meetings with world leaders on 16 September.

According to a press release issued by MEA, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. On being asked about the possibility open for PM Modi's bilateral talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the summit, Vinay Kwatra said, "Besides his bilateral with the host country, Prime Minister will have bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of SCO. We would keep apprised along the way when the Prime Minister's schedule of these bilateral meetings unfolds as we go along."

Image: Twitter/@ANI

