India 'concerned' About Detention Of 68 Fishermen By Sri Lanka Navy; Talks Underway

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said that India is concerned about the detention of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lanka authorities. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that 68 fishermen and 10 boats have been taken into custody between December 18-20. He said that the government is providing all necessary support to detained fishermen.

"Officials from Consulate General of India, Jaffna, have met detained fishermen and are providing all necessary support. This includes clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials and masks, besides facilitating phone calls to relatives. They are also arranging legal representation," Bagchi said. The Indian Consular Officer also met one indisposed fisherman at the hospital.

The MEA said that the High Commission in Colombo has taken up the matter of release of the fishermen and boats with the Sri Lankan government. Bagchi informed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has received representations on the issue from several political parties. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also dialled up EAM over the arrest of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"He (Jaishankar) has apprised them all of the current situations and underlined GoI’s efforts to secure early release," MEA spokesperson said.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin writes to EAM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to EAM S Jaishankar on Sunday seeking his intervention in rescuing 55 fishermen of the state, who are arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. "I am saddened to point out that the incidents of arrest and harassment of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy continue with alarming frequency despite several letters sent by the Government of Tamil Nadu," he said in his letter.

"I urge your intervention in this matter and request you to take up the matter with the Sri Lankan authorities to secure the immediate release of 55 fishermen and 73 fishing boats that are in the custody of the Sri Lankan navy," he added.

Meanwhile, more than 200 fishermen staged a demonstration in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on Monday demanding the release of fellow fishermen captured by the Sri Lankan Navy. P Sesu Raja, leader of a fishermen association, said that if the Sri Lanka government failed to release the arrested fishermen, they would go on rail-roko protest on January 1.

(Image: PTI/ANI/Representative Image)