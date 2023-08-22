India Condemns 'heinous Murder' Of Indian Citizen In Mexico City, Demands Justice

Indian authorities on Tuesday, August 22, condemned the brutal murder of the Indian citizen who was shot dead in Miguel Alemán Viaduct, Mexico while he was driving on the highway. In an interview with an Italian newspaper, India's ambassador to Mexico, Pankaj Sharma, derided what he called the "heinous murder" of the Indian national, while also assuring the Indian community living in Mexico that the embassy was taking steps with the local law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime and impart justice for the family.

“In an extremely regrettable and heartbreaking incident, an Indian citizen living in Mexico has been tragically shot dead,” an update by the Indian embassy in Mexico read. “We demand that the Mexican authorities capture the culprits as soon as possible,” the statement added.

In an interview with news channel @nmas ,Ambassador Pankaj Sharma condemned recent heinous murder of an Indian national in🇲🇽& assured the Indian community of steps being taken by Embassy with law enforcement agencies to apprehend the criminals &provide justice to family of victim pic.twitter.com/DdC3RBwLxV — India in México (@IndEmbMexico) August 21, 2023

As per the Indian embassy's estimates, approximately 8,000 Indian citizens reside in Mexico. About a fifth of them are in Mexico City mostly in the profession of information technology. The Indian man, on Saturday, was driving in his white Honda car in the central lanes of a busy avenue in the Mexican capital when at least four men on two motorcycles approached him.

The perpetrators demanded that the man stop his car. As the Indian citizen did not comply with the demand, one of the attackers shot at him at least five rounds of gunfire killing the man on the scene. The incident occurred in the west of Mexico City, in the vicinity of the Algarín neighbourhood that is located between Calzada de Tlalpan and Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas. Another man who was driving with the Indian national was unharmed.

Men on two motorcycles fire shots

The man who survived the attack told the Mexican police that the two men who were returning from the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) were in a rush. They had gone to exchange 10,000 dollars. “The passenger pointed out that they came from an exchange house at the airport and on their way to their destination they were intercepted at the scene by individuals aboard two motorcycles who detonated and took their money,” the Secretariat for Citizen Security was quoted as saying.

In the CCTV footage that was accessed by the police, the two unidentified men on a motorcycle were seen approaching the driver's car. As one of the attackers opened fire at the car, the second assailant snatched the money from the Indian national. As the shots were fired, the car swerved haywire on the highway as the driver lost control. “The driver had various impacts from a firearm, so he was treated by Red Cross paramedics, who diagnosed him without vital signs,” the capital’s police said in a statement.