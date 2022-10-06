India has strongly opposed North Korea's launching of a ballistic missile over Japan, emphasising how such launches jeopardise regional stability and international security. At a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) discussion on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on Wednesday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, stated, "We have noted with concern the reports of ballistic missile launches" by the DPRK. She added, “These follow the launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile by the DPRK in March this year, which was discussed in this Council, as well as other successive launches."

These remarks came after the missile was shot by North Korea on Tuesday. The launch marks the 24th missile test that North Korea has carried out this year. North Korea has performed its longest-ever weapons test on Tuesday, which involved a nuclear-capable ballistic missile that might have reached Guam, a US Pacific Island, after flying over Japan.

Ruchira Kamboj's remarks on missile launch at UNSC

At UNSC, Kamboj further underlined how these launches violate Security Council's resolutions relating to the DPRK and "affect the peace and security of the region and beyond." India demanded that the relevant UNSC resolutions on the DPRK be fully implemented and stressed that it is crucial to stop the spread of DPRK-related nuclear and missile technology in the area. She said that these connections have a negative effect on the region's security and stability, including on India.

According to Kamboj, the current geopolitical environment and associated difficulties have already had a disproportionately negative impact on the Global South. She noted, “It is therefore important to continue to make all efforts to maintain peace and stability. Ensuring peace and security in the Korean Peninsula is in our collective interest. Going forward, we will continue to support dialogue and diplomacy as the means to resolve the issues in the Korean Peninsula."

In the meantime, on Thursday, as the United States redeployed one of its aircraft carriers close to the Korean Peninsula in retaliation for the North's recent firing of a powerful missile over Japan, the North fired two ballistic missiles into its eastern seas.

Today's launches by North Korea were spaced 22 minutes apart, citing a statement from the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea, Associated Press reported. According to the report, South Korea has increased its monitoring posture and keeps itself ready in close conjunction with the US.

(Image: AP/ ANI)