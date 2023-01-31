India Condemns Peshawar Mosque Attack, Extends Condolences To Families Of Victims

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi extended condolences to the victims of the Peshawar Mosque blast on Tuesday. On Monday, the northwestern city of Pakistan was rattled after a suicide bombing incident occurred inside a mosque in Peshawar. The death toll in the terror attack rose to 88 on Tuesday, AP reported. MEA spokesperson Bagchi took to Twitter and strongly condemned the incident.

“India extends its deep condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Peshawar yesterday. We strongly condemn this attack, which has taken the lives of so many people,” Bagchi wrote on Twitter.

According to the Pakistani news outlet, Geo News, the explosion occurred in the central hall of the mosque on Monday afternoon. Hundreds of worshippers in the Mosque were offering Zuhr prayers when a suicide bomber sitting in the front row blew himself up. Geo News also reported that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistani police called it a ‘major lapse of security’

Capital City Police Officer Peshawar (CCPO) Ejaz Khan called Monday's attack a major security lapse. The CCPO said it is a matter of great concern since around 300-400 policemen usually offer prayer at the mosque. "Close to 300-400 policemen usually offer prayer at the Zuhr time. If a blast has taken place inside police lines then it is a security lapse but an investigation into the matter can reveal further," Khan told local reporters on Monday.

Following the suicide bombing incident, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Peshawar, where he was briefed about the whole ordeal. The Pakistan Prime Minister wrote on Twitter, “Just returned from Peshawar. The sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is no less than an attack on Pakistan. The nation is overwhelmed by a deep sense of grief. I have no doubt terrorism is our foremost national security challenge.”

“While the pain of the grieving families cannot be described in words, I express my heartfelt condolences & most sincere sympathies. My message to the perpetrators of today's despicable incident is that you can't underestimate the resolve of our people.” Sharif wrote on Monday.