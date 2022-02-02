India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti on Tuesday congratulated Bangladesh and its Ambassador Rabab Fatima for taking over as the Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC). Speaking during the First Plenary Meeting of the PBC, Tirumurti said that it is a matter of pride for India as well that its neighbour Bangladesh has been entrusted with the critical task of leading global peacebuilding efforts.

"We wish to heartily congratulate you Ambassador Rabab Fatima and Bangladesh for taking over as the Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC). It is a matter of pride for us that our neighbour has been entrusted with the critical task of leading global peacebuilding efforts at this critical time when the world, in the midst of the pandemic, is facing several conflict situations," Tirumurti said.

During the same meeting, the Indian ambassador also congratulated Egypt, especially Ambassador Osama Mahmoud Abdelkhalek and Ambassador Mohamed Fathi Ahmed Edrees for their leadership of the PBC. He said that India also “wish to congratulate the Dominican Republic and Egypt for taking charge as the Vice Chairs and to other Chairs and officer-bearers”.

Further, speaking at the PBC meeting, Tirumurti conveyed his belief that Bangladesh, as a leading voice among troop and police-contributing countries, is uniquely placed to address challenges related to the transition from peacekeeping to a more comprehensive approach in peacebuilding. According to the Indian envoy, the challenges that Bangladesh faces include a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We need to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, especially on conflicts," said Tirumurti.

Tirumurti on digital initiatives, protection of human rights & terrorism

Stressing the need to pay adequate attention to institution building, India's Permanent Representative to the UN stated that the enduring structures of governance, which will protect human rights and bring in rule of law, can only be attained through institution building. In this, women, peace and security agenda should also be “strongly” supported, he said, adding that adequate focus in this direction is “essential”. Tirumurti also emphasised that the world has changed irreversibly in many ways, foremost amongst which is the adoption of digital initiatives.

Tirumurti said that “people-centric and citizen-friendly digital technologies need to be promoted, with special focus on women and the youth. This should be factored into UN's peace-building efforts as well."

He further spoke about the growth of terrorism, particularly in Africa. He said that terrorism has increasingly exposed the gaps in mandate between peacekeeping and peace-building. The Indian envoy added that terrorists are taking advantage of this gap and unleashing terror, which conflict-ridden states are unable to combat due to lack of capacity.

“This is increasingly becoming apparent in the Sahel and other parts of Africa. Unless we are able to strengthen the State's capacity to fight terror, we cannot bridge this gap in the two mandates. Peacebuilding cannot endure in face of terror," he added.

(Image: Twitter)