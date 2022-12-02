'India Consistently Provided Solutions During COVID,' Says Ruchira Kamboj At UNSC Briefing

The Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj on Thursday said that India has consistently provided solutions during the past two years when the globe has been in turmoil.

During the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Kamboj emphasised that "India has always been a solution provider" when asked about its possibilities for membership in the Council. According to her, India demonstrated its preparedness to have a position at the "global top table" and further contribute to the global agenda by providing supplies of medication and equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak as well as humanitarian aid to nations in need.

Kamboj noted that the need for Council reform is indisputable. Furthermore, these statements came during the Security Council's agenda for December which included an open discussion on a new direction for reforming multilateralism as well as a briefing on the principles and next steps for a global counterterrorism strategy.

Besides this, the special envoy said, “India is ready to take its place at the global top tables as a country that is willing to bring solutions to the table,” ANI reported. She added, “One of the central tenets of our foreign policy is human-centric and that will remain the same.”

India on G20's presidency at UNSC

During the UNSC briefing, when asked how India, as both the Council's and the G20's president, will utilise their positions to help find answers to geopolitical problems, Kamboj said that "with respect to the G20 presidency", the G20 Summit would be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, 2023. India's presidency would, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, be ambitious, decisive, inclusive, and prioritise maintaining unity. She said that India hoped to contribute its achievements, experiences, and people-centric solutions.

Kamboj further asserted that India will attempt to play a significant role in locating practical global solutions for the welfare of all and expressed optimism that it will live up to the expectations of the international community. India has also taken over the chairmanship of the Group of Twenty (G20) as of December 1.

Meanwhile, on November 16, in Bali, President Joko Widodo of Indonesia handed over the G20 Presidency to PM Modi. Further, PM Modi described the forum's schedule. Speaking to the group, the PM remarked that every Indian should be proud of this and welcomed all of the other members to experience India's variety and culture. On December 1, India will formally take over as head of the association of the 20 major economies in the world. On the occasion, the PM underlined that the nation's G20 Presidency during the coming year will continue to place a strong emphasis on women-led development.

