India Delivers Second Batch Of COVID Vaccines To Thailand Under QUAD Vaccine Partnership

India delivered the second consignment of COVID vaccines to Thailand under the QUAD Vaccine Partnership on Thursday, following the inaugural delivery to Cambodia on April 12. According to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs, this second shipment of vaccines was delivered to fulfill Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge to make a donation of 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to nations in the Indo-Pacific region which was made at the QUAD Leaders' Summit in Washington, DC, in September 2021.

The consignment of COVID-19 vaccines was jointly handed over to the Kingdom of Thailand by the Ambassador of India, Suchitra Durai, the Ambassador of Australia, Allan McKinnon, the Ambassador of Japan, Nashida Kazuya, and the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States, James Wayman, underneath the QUAD's flagship Vaccine Partnership. Further, Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health received a cargo of 200,000 doses of made-in-India, Covovax vaccinations.

Furthermore, Thailand has received four and a half million doses of COVID-19 vaccination from the QUAD nations.

QUAD nations provide support to Thailand to combat the COVID-19

In addition to this, India has also supplied oxygen concentrators and vital medications to Thailand to help it to improve its pandemic response capabilities. According to the release, besides India, Quad nations have also contributed logistical and financial help to guarantee that vaccines are converted into vaccinations. Australia is assisting Thailand in delivering vaccinations to its citizens in a safe and effective manner, notably by enhancing data systems and establishing communication initiatives aimed at migratory communities.

Through the 'Last One Mile Support,' Japan has donated oxygen concentrators for illness treatment as well as high-quality gear for vaccine storage and transport. Whereas, surveillance and contact tracing, case investigation, educating healthcare staff, and data administration have all been aided by the United States.

Following this, the Thai government has expressed its gratitude to the QUAD nations for the vaccinations it has received and for its joint help to Thailand. Thailand has received assurances from the QUAD nations that they will provide all possible assistance in the fight against the COIVD-19 outbreak.

