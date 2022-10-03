India Denounces ‘hate Crime’ At Bhagavad Gita Park In Canada; Demands Prompt Action

The Indian High Commission in Canada denounced the vandalism of the Bhagvad Gita park in Toronto as a "hate crime" and sought an investigation. These remarks came after vandalism took place on Saturday in a freshly inaugurated Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign in Brampton, Canada. The Commission took note of the incident and urged Canadian authorities to look into it and act immediately.

In a tweet, the Commission said: “We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities & Peel Regional Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators.”

We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities & @PeelPolice to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators @MEAIndia @cgivancouver @IndiainToronto pic.twitter.com/mIn4LAZA55 — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) October 2, 2022

The mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown, confirmed through tweet that the newly installed Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign has been vandalised. "We have zero tolerance for this. We have flagged this to Peel Regional Police for further investigation. Our Parks department is working to resolve and correct the sign as soon as possible.”

Furthermore, Patrick Brown, Councillors as well as the members of the community came together on October 1 to officially rename Troyers Park in Brampton as Shri Bhagavad Gita Park. According to the City of Brampton, Brampon is a mosaic, and its renaming honors the Hindu population and all that it has done for the city.

India cautioned citizens about the rise in crimes and anti-Indian activities in Canada

On September 23, India issued a warning for Indian citizens and students in Canada to exercise caution in light of the rise in crimes and anti-Indian activities in the nation. The Indian missions in Canada have discussed these events with the Canadian authorities and asked them to look into these offenses, according to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada," the MEA said.

The MEA further emphasised that the criminals responsible for these atrocities have not yet been brought to justice in Canada. "In view of the increasing incidences of crimes as described above, Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant”.

It further stated students studying in Canada might register through the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, the Indian Consulates General in Toronto and Vancouver, or the MADAD portal at madad.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa, the nation's capital, hosted a splendid three-day International Gita Mahotsav. The initiation of the Mahotsav was on 16 September. On 17 September, it was celebrated at the Living Art Center in Mississauga, and on 18 September, a Shobha Yatra march was held in Yonge-Dundas Square in the heart of downtown Toronto.

