India Deploys Multiple Assets To Help Sri Lankan Navy Douse Flames On MV X-Press Pearl

India on May 25 responded to an emergency request by Sri Lanka Navy and deployed multiple assets to douse the fire on MV X Press Pearl off Colombo. According to a press release, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka informed that the nation dispatched Vessels Vaibhav, Vajra and Samudra Prehari by Indian Coast Guard and Tug Water Lilly by Director-General. Additionally Dornier aircraft for aerial reconnaissance has also been deployed.

In the wake of an onboard explosion on the Singapore-flagged MV X Press Pearl, Sri Lankan Navy had sought India’s assistance for firefighting as well as pollution control on Tuesday. The Government of India then immediately deployed assets. As per the press note, the Dornier aircraft reached Colombo around 4:00pm on May 25 and the first Vessel reached around 7:00pm.

The press release read, “India has the tradition of being the first responder during crises in Sri Lanka”.

The Indian Coast Guard Maritime Pollution Preventive Ship with firefighting capabilities is scheduled to arrive at the scene of action by nightfall. The Dornier aircraft, on the other hand, is carrying fire extinguishing agents and oil- dispersants to respond to the event of an emergency. According to PTI, the 25 crew members of the Philippine, Chinese, Indian and Russian nationality on the ship have been rescued. Official sources said at least five Indians have been rescued.

MV X Press Pearl explosion

Meanwhile, the fire broke out in the forecastle area of the MV X Press Pearl, a container ship anchored 9.5 nautical miles northwest of the Port of Colombo. The fire is spreading to the quarterdeck where the bridge is stationed and it was exacerbated by strong winds due to changing weather conditions. The crew of the ship and members of the emergency response team of the Salvor have, however, been safely brought ashore as of now.

The cargo vessel was carrying a consignment of chemicals and raw materials for cosmetics from Hazira in Gujarat to the Colombo Port. It caught fire on May 20 after which a major operation was launched to extinguish the flames of the ship. A special team of the Sri Lankan Navy, Sri Lanka Ports Authority and Marine Environment Protection Authority reached the fire-hit container ship on May 21.

Due to the rough seas caused by the prevailing bad weather, the ship is tilted to the right. As a result, around eight containers on board have tumbled into the sea and some of which are believed to have sunk in waters. As the ship was carrying chemicals, the Marine Environment Pollution Authority warned the public not to touch or open any material or packages from the ship that could be floating around the western coastal areas of Colombo and Negombo.

Tug boats have been deployed to reduce the heat surrounding the container. The Sri Lankan Air Force was pressed into service with a helicopter. According to PTI, two offshore patrol vessels — Sri Lanka Naval Ship (SLNS) Sagara, Sindurala — and a fast attack craft are using dry chemical powder to contain the fire.

